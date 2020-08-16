What Kamala Harris means to Indian Americans (opinion)

Indians worldwide fasted to commemorate the news, and Harris’ meteoric increase has actually triggered much of them to stay up, take notification andfeel seen To me, Harris is more than a lady who understands her mind, rallies behind essential concerns like marriage equality or immigration and grills effective figures on the Senate flooring. She’s somebody to search forto She’s likewise somebody I can relate to when she talks with Mindy Kaling about storing spices in recycled coffee jars.
A photo of a young Harris using a sari, in addition to her remarks about her late Tamil grandfather, have actually been commonly distributed in India, therefore far, the limelights she has actually gotten in the wake of the VP statement has actually been extremely favorable. This took me by surprise in the beginning, given that sexism frequently plays a popular function in Indian media when it comes to the representations of female political leaders and public figures. But numerous news outlets used Harris’ given name with the heading “America Mein Khila Kamal” (“a lotus bloomed in America”), and an Indian political leader called her VP election a “moment of pride for Indians.”
Having Harris in the White House would imply somebody with a strong understanding of India may speak attentively and seriously on the Indian profession of Kashmir, or the Indian nationalism that has actually marginalized the nation’s 200-million-strong Muslim neighborhood, and led to a questionable citizenship law that leaves out Muslim immigrants — concerns President Trump has failed to meaningfully…