What it’s like at US beaches on Fourth of July weekend during a pandemic

Major commercial laboratories in the United States are reporting delays in returning Covid-19 test results since the pandemic rages on and case numbers surge in parts of the country.

While the quantity of tests conducted throughout the US increases, experts say long turnaround times makes it difficult to isolate confirmed cases and quickly quarantine their close contacts.

Quest Diagnostics, a commercial laboratory, said this week that testing demand has now reached “unprecedented levels,” resulting in delays. LabCorp, another laboratory, is reporting delays too.

While Quest provides results in a day for priority patients – including sick health care workers and people in the hospital – the company said its average turnaround time is 3 to 5 days for some other patients.

“Demand for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing reaches unprecedented levels, extending turnaround times,” a Quest statement read.

“In our media statement posted June 25, we communicated that we are experiencing surging demand for our COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing services. We also communicated that this demand is likely to extend average turnaround times for reporting test results near term,” the company said. “Since that statement, we have continued to experience surging demand for these services, with recent daily orders outpacing capacity.”

That could be the most current information available from Quest, based on company spokesperson Kimberly Gorode.

LabCorp is now taking one to two days longer to report results, the company told CNN in a statement Saturday. The company’s current turnaround time is two to four days on average.

“In recent weeks, we have seen a steady increase in demand for molecular testing and we are doing everything we can to continue delivering results in a timely manner while continually increasing testing capacity,” LabCorp said.