What it means for Hong Kong as US revokes its special trade status

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order ending Hong Kong’s special trade status to treat the town the same as mainland China. He also signed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act into law to sanction businesses and people that help China restrict Hong Kong. CNN’s Kristie Lu Stout reports.
Home Top Stories What it means for Hong Kong as US revokes its special trade...
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Most Popular
DOSS Traveler Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speakers, Waterproof IPX6, 20W Stereo Sound and Bold Bass,...
Price: (as of - Details) DOSS Traveler Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speakers, Waterproof IPX6, 20W Stereo Sound and Bold Bass, 12H Playtime, 5 Light...
Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ premiere delayed again; no new release date announced
The sci-fi thriller, which stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, was set to be released on Wednesday, Aug. 12. This came after the film was initially...
Kim Kardashian Isn’t Just Upset, She’s ‘FURIOUS’ At Kanye West Over Referencing Daughter North...
Kim Kardashian West is reportedly FURIOUS with her husband — and honestly, she has every right to be! As we reported earlier, there’s been a...
Kentucky Couple Who Refused To Sign Self-Quarantine Order Are Placed Under House Arrest
A Kentucky couple has just come forward to claim that they were placed under house arrest after they refused to sign a self-quarantine order...
Cambodia’s Opposition Chief Kem Sokha Begins Visits to Provinces Under Terms of Bail
Cambodia’s opposition leader Kem Sokha, who is under judicial restrictions against political activities amid an ongoing trial on...
Paul McCartney releases remastered version of ‘Beautiful Night’ with Ringo Starr – Armenian News
Paul McCartney has released a new EP featuring a remastered version of ‘Beautiful Night’ with Ringo Starr. The EP, which was released today (July 17), is part...
Juventus 2 – 1 Lazio
Cristiano Ronaldo became...
Nintendo Switch Lite Case with 1 Pack Screen Protector, Fit Grips Case, Slim Travel...
Price: (as of - Details) Great Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch Lite Designed to make your new Nintendo Switch Lite Console even...