What it means for Hong Kong as US revokes its special trade status

By
Jackson Delong
-

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order ending Hong Kong’s special trade status to treat the town the same as mainland China. He also signed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act into law to sanction businesses and people that help China restrict Hong Kong. CNN’s Kristie Lu Stout reports.



