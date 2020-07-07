What is the Styrian GP and when is the race live on Sky Sports F1?

Second Austrian race live only on Sky Sports F1 this week-end; Track action begins on Friday morning, with Sunday’s race underway from 2.10pm
Follow that: After a scintillating track reunite for Formula 1, the grid’s stars are straight back at the Red Bull Ring for the 2nd leg of its Austrian double header – live only on Sky Sports F1 this weekend.
In a primary for the sport in a unique season, back-to-back grands prix are taking place at the same venue and the 2nd event even has a different title – the Styrian GP, named after the picturesque mountainous region where the circuit is situated.
The action gets underway from Friday morning with every session live as ever on Sky F1.
- Saturday’s qualifying session starts at 2pm, with build-up from 1pm
- Sunday’s Grand Prix starts at 2.10pm, with build-up from 12.30pm
Sky F1’s Styrian GP schedule
Thursday, July 9
8.15pm: Drivers’ Press Conference
Friday, July 10
8.30am: F3 Practice
9.30am: Welcome to the Weekend LIVE!
10am: Styrian GP Practice One LIVE!
11.50am: F2 Practice
1pm: F3 Qualifying
1.45pm: Styrian GP Practice Two LIVE!
3.55pm: F2 Qualifying
4.30pm: The Story So Far
Saturday, July 11
9.20am: F3 Race One
10.45am: Styrian GP Practice Three LIVE!
1pm: Styrian GP Qualifying build-up LIVE!
2pm: STYRIAN GP QUALIFYING LIVE!
3.35pm: F2 Race One
Sunday, July 12
8.35am: F3 Race Two LIVE!
10am: F2 Race Two LIVE!
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday LIVE!
2.10pm: THE 2020 STYRIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE!
4pm: Chequered Flag LIVE!
5pm: The Notebook LIVE!
8.30pm: Styrian GP Highlights