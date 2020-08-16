What is the purpose of the U.S. presidential nominating conventions? By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Balloons drop at the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia



By John Whitesides and Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has actually held presidential nominating conventions for practically 200 years, and they have actually served in current years as an essential televised intro to each celebration’s prospect in the last months prior to the election.

Here is a take a look at the upcoming Democratic and Republican nationwide conventions, which start on Monday and run back-to-back weeks. The presidential electionis Nov 3.

CHOOSING A CANDIDATE

U.S. political conventions were when a location where presidential candidates were chosen, frequently after numerous tallies and long battles, frequently amongst celebration seniors in “smoke-filled rooms.” But that has actually not occurred in years.

The last time an election remained in much doubt as a convention opened was 1976, when Republican President Gerald Ford held back Ronald Reagan in Kansas City,Missouri The last convention to exceed a very first tally remained in 1952 in Chicago, when Democrats picked Illinois Governor Adlai Stevenson.

Now, the candidates are selected by citizens in a state-by-state series of main elections, with delegates from each state validating the option at conventions …