TIAC, in cooperation with the Institute of Public Policy and the Restart Scientific-Educational Foundation, has published two research reports related to the field of higher education in Armenia. We have referred to one of them, the second is the report “Anti-Corruption Policy in the Sphere of Higher Education of the Republic of Armenia”. The aim of the study was to assess the implementation of the recommendations of the Economic Cooperation and Development Organization (OECD) report in the field of higher education.

The report concludes that Armenia has been involved in the OECD Eastern Europe և Anti-Corruption Network (CPC) Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan (IPS) since 2003. The OECD is a forum where governments compare, exchange experience and effective policy practices, facilitate decision-making, and make recommendations for better policies.

The mentioned report refers to 2018. The report on Armenia in the 4th phase of the IPS monitoring, adopted in July 2007, includes 5 recommendations on the field of higher education with 16 points. The purpose of the survey was to assess the implementation of the 16 recommendations of the OECD report in this area.

The evaluation includes document analysis, data collection from 10 universities through written surveys, interviews with key informants (26 interviews were conducted with representatives of 16 universities և KGMSN), an anonymous online survey of university lecturers, in which 266 lecturers participated.

According to the assessment, some of the OECD recommendations are problematic, among other things, due to the ambiguity of the addressee or the inadequate authority and authority of the authorized body to implement those recommendations. The Authorized Body may not have direct influence over the HEIs to ensure the implementation of OECD recommendations. It also carries risks of violating academic autonomy. The influence of the authorized body is indirect: licensing quality assurance processes, representation in the governing councils of state universities, etc.

According to the report, the OECD recommendations are generally perceived as not in line with the real needs of the universities in the field, there is no motivation for their implementation.

The report contains recommendations for universities, including: մշակ Develop և approve a document regulating anti-corruption measures in a separate university, indicate the schedule of responsible officials / institutions նել Involve faculty և students as much as possible in the development of the action plan; : It is proposed to provide an open, electronic mechanism for participating in vacancies, to introduce a mechanism for collecting data and statistics on labor relations, to address on their own initiative the issues of ethics risk management, corruption prevention, regular courses, awareness campaigns, student lectures Ability to collect and analyze information from open sources, request information through written inquiries, accountability of the university, use other mechanisms of internal control, etc.

One of the points refers to the launch of the Education Management Information System (www.emis.am) platform “Promoting Transparency and Accountability of Higher Education Institutions”, which should ensure that all universities download and continuously update all policy information on their activities.

Prepared by Gohar HAKOBYAN

Photo from Transparency International Armenia Facebook page