“The opposition has a number of slogans. “What is the priority of the opposition, Artsakh or the change of government?” He first stated, yes, in fact, the success of any mass movement is also in the success of the slogans, in their accessibility.

“On the other hand, the mass, decentralized movements, which do not have a clear one leader who comes with his face and says a slogan, yes, in the beginning are distinguished by the variety of slogans. The same happened in 2018. Initially, there were 3-4 slogans, then 2 were merged with each other and remained in the form in which they remained in our memory, “said the speaker.

According to Edgar Elbakyan, on the one hand, a natural evolution of slogans is expected, that is, the slogans that are not so “pleasant” and understandable will be pushed out, and on the other hand, the leaders of the movement must come to a consensus and leave one or two slogans that are best describe the goals of the movement. Karen Igityan, a member of the “Armenian Project”, an expert on regional and security issues, said that the citizen probably meant the slogan related to Artsakh: “Artsakh will not be part of Azerbaijan” and the slogan “Nikol is a traitor.” The citizen confirmed.

Karen Igityan continued ․ “They are different, but they have a logical connection. When the incumbent Prime Minister had just come to power, he said that my homeland is the whole territory of the Republic of Armenia. It seems that he is not saying anything bad, but it turns out that Artsakh is no longer part of that man’s homeland. Therefore, as long as there is this government, the issue of Artsakh will be in this state, and it is logical that both slogans are used. “

Luiza SUKIASYAN

Photo by “Hayastan” bloc