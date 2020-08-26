What Is The Hatch Act And What Does Violating It Mean? : NPR

President Trump hosted a naturalization ceremony for new citizens in a pre-recorded video broadcast during the GOP’s virtual convention on Tuesday. Trump and other members of his administration are facing criticism for using official resources for a political event.
Even before the Republican National Convention began, government ethics experts warned that hosting campaign events from the White House South Lawn and the Rose Garden could violate federal ethics law.
But just in the convention’s first two days, Trump has gone even further — wielding the powers of his office and the federal…