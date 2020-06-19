What is the difference between Italian ice and snow cones?

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR OUR LIFE STYLE NEWSLETTER

What is Italian ice?

Italian ice has a finer, silkier texture than a snow cone and is made out of water, sugar and flavoring that is added before the freezing process — ensuring all of the ice is coated evenly, Food52 shares. The flavoring is an average of made from good fresh fruit concentrates or juices, or other natural flavorings like chocolate or coffee.

The dairy-free sweet treat is especially popular in the northeast, where it reportedly comes from Italian immigrants, Vice reported. The American-style Italian snack varies depending on the city. While New York and New Jersey mostly refer to the icy snack as “Italian ice,” Philadelphia (and parts of South Jersey) call their version “water ice.”

Regardless of location, though, Italian ice appears to all originate from the coarser Italian granita, which is a soft semi-frozen dessert made from ice, sugar and flavoring.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

What is a snow cone?

Unlike the smooth texture of the Italian ice, a snow cone features crunchier, coarser crushed ice. The syrup flavoring is also added to the ice upon ordering — instead of all through the freezing process — which leaves an icier, and possibly waterier dessert.

Snow cones, also called “shaved ice” are specially popular on the west coast, and Hawaii, where the state is actually known for the “rainbow” flavor.

However, despite Hawaii’s attraction to the slushy snack, in accordance with History.com, it actually originated from Texas in 1919 at the state fair.

Though a few communities around the world have their very own snow cone variation, the most common one found in the United States features syrup, typically in fruity flavors, that are poured over chopped ice that’s been piled saturated in a cup or a cone.

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

In the end, whether you like a silky smooth dessert or perhaps a chunkier ice treat – or prefer a snowball, which is a different thing entirely (featuring a consistency like fluffy snow with a generous pouring of syrup and served mostly in the south) — rest assured, come july 1st you can get just what you want. As long you may already know which one to order.