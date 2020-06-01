What is Next for Palestinian Popular Resistance in Gaza? Speaking to Journalist Wafaa Aludaini – Middle East Monitor

Wafaa Aludaini is a witness to lots of Gaza’s latest tragedies and likewise unending resistance. She skilled the violent Israeli occupation, the following blockade on the impoverished Strip, and several other wars that resulted in the loss of life and wounding of tens of 1000’s of Palestinians.

But none of Israel’s wars impacted Aludaini’s life as a lot because the 2014 onslaught which Israel dubbed ‘Operation Protective Edge.’

Of the almost 18,000 houses destroyed, two houses, one belonging to Wafaa’s household and the opposite to her in-laws, have been additionally destroyed by Israel’s bombs.

Gaza’s infrastructure, which was already dilapidated on account of earlier wars and a protracted siege, took a large beating through the 51-day Israeli bombardment.

The most irreplaceable of all of this tragic loss is human life, as 2,251 Palestinians have been killed and over 11,000 wounded, many maimed for life.

War and siege, nevertheless, solely strengthened Wafaa’s resolve as she turned extra concerned in protecting information from Gaza, hoping to reveal long-hidden truths and defy mainstream media narratives and well-liked stereotypes.

During the ‘Great March of Return’, a well-liked motion that started on March 30, 2018, Wafaa joined the protesters, reporting every day on the killing and wounding of unarmed youth who flocked to the fence that separates besieged Gaza from Israel, to demand their freedom and fundamental human rights.

Enraged by the refugees’ day by day chants of ‘End the siege’, ‘Free Palestine’, and their adamant insistence on their ‘Right of Return’ to their unique villages in Palestine, which have been ethnically cleansed throughout Israel’s violent beginning in 1948, Israeli snipers opened hearth. In the primary two years of the March, over 300 Palestinians have been reportedly killed, and 1000’s wounded.

Aludaini was there throughout the complete ordeal, reporting on the lifeless and the wounded, consoling bereaved households, and likewise participating in an historic second when all of Gaza rose and united behind a single chant of freedom.

Aludaini was not a typical journalist chasing after a narrative on the fence, as she was each the story and the storyteller.

“I am a journalist, but I am also a refugee. My parents were expelled from their village in Palestine, which is now in Israel,” she mentioned.

“Being a journalist in Gaza is not easy, because every single day, you are subjected to (the possibility) of being killed, injured, or arrested by the Israeli occupation forces. In fact, many journalists were murdered by Israeli fire this way.”

On why she selected journalism as a profession though she studied English literature at an area Gaza University, Aludaini mentioned that the extra she understood mainstream media’s reporting on Palestine, the extra pissed off she felt by the unfair depiction of Palestine and the Palestinian battle.

“Journalists who are (advancing) mainstream media (narratives on Palestine) are, in a way, helping the Israeli occupation in killing more innocent people in Palestine, in particular, in the Gaza Strip. (They) are strengthening the people (Israelis) who expelled us in 1948, encouraging them to violate international law,” Aludaini mentioned.

“So I am asking them to come here, to Palestine, to see for themselves, to see the Apartheid wall, to see the checkpoints, to see what is happening in Israeli jails. Only after they see it with their own eyes, can they tell the truth, because journalists should tell the truth and stand for humanity, regardless of religion and regardless of anything else.”

In an identical tone, Aludaini challenged “defenders of the Israeli occupation” to come to Palestine and to “listen to the people who had their children killed; to those who got expelled from their homes. In every home in Palestine, there is a story of misery, but you will never find (these stories) in mainstream media.”

Regarding the Great March of Return, Aludaini mentioned that the March was “a popular protest where the people of Gaza collectively gathered at the separation fence between Gaza and Israel,” to exhibit varied types of resistance that centered totally on cultural resistance.

Protesters carried out varied types of “traditional activities, like dancing dabka, singing old songs, cooking Palestinian dishes,” Aludaini mentioned, noting that essentially the most touching of those scenes have been these of “elderly Palestinians holding the keys of their homes from which they were forcibly expelled in 1948 during the Nakba,” or the Great Catastrophe.

“This kind of popular resistance is not new for Palestinians (as they) have always used all their means to fight for their rights, to fight (against Israeli military) occupation, like the weekly protests (at the Gaza fence), or (the symbolic acts of) stone-throwing. Even when Gazans resort to armed resistance, people never stop displaying popular (forms) of resistance as well.”

But is this the tip of the March of Return?

Aludaini mentioned that the March is not over, nevertheless, the technique shall be reformulated to decrease the variety of casualties.

“After almost three years of the protests, the High Committee of the Great March of Return decided to change the approach of the protests. From now on, the marches are only going to be held on national occasions instead of being held on a weekly basis because Israel uses lethal force against peaceful and unarmed protesters.”

According to Aludaini, the Gaza Ministry of Health, which is already overwhelmed by the shortage of hospital gear, electrical energy, and clear water, can not deal with the pressures of day by day deaths and accidents.

Aludaini herself spent many hours in Gaza’s hospitals, interviewing and comforting the wounded. She advised us of a Gazan mom of 4 who participated in the March each Friday with out fail. “One day, she was shot in the leg, and it was hard for her to walk. But the following Friday, she returned to the fence. When I asked her why is she back despite her injury, she told me: ‘I will never allow the Israelis to steal my land. This is my land; these are my rights and I will come back (to defend them) again and again.’”

For Aludaini, it is the resilience of those seemingly peculiar people who conjures up her and provides her hope.

Another story is of a 19-year-old woman who implored her dad and mom repeatedly to be a part of the protests. When they lastly relented, the younger woman was shot in the attention by an Israeli sniper. Aludaini and her comrades rushed to the hospital to present assist for the protester who misplaced her eye, solely to discover her in excessive spirits, stronger and extra decided than ever.

“She told us that as soon as she leaves the hospital, she plans to go back to the fence.”

Aludaini challenges “Israeli propaganda” that claims that its wars and ongoing violence in Gaza are motivated by self-defense. If that is the case, “why is Israel targeting the West Bank which is also subjected to annexation and apartheid?” she asks.

“(Currently) There is no armed resistance (in the West Bank), but (the Israeli occupation army) still kills people every single day.”

Aludaini, who is pissed off by the shortage of emphasis on media research in Gazan universities, is decided to proceed along with her work as a journalist and as an activist, as a result of when the media fails at exposing Israeli crimes in Gaza, it is the likes of Wafa Aludaini who make all of the distinction.

