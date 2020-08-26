What is Kim Jong Un’s sister’s role in North Korean politics? Top South Korean officials appear divided

South Korean Unification Minister Lee In- young informed a committee of South Korean legislators Tuesday that he thought there was insufficient proof to draw such conclusions about Kim Yo Jong’s precise role in North Korea’s nontransparent political system.
Kim has actually for years been a relied on assistant and confidante to her sibling. She formerly functioned as among North Korea’s top propagandists and is now an alternate member to the Politburo — the senior body of North Korea’s ruling celebration.
Talk of Kim Yo Jong’s increasing role in North Korean politics has actually formerly sustained speculation about her sibling’s health. Kim Jong Un traditionally has actually kept an intense schedule filled with public looks, however he vanished a handful of times from the general public eye previously this year, in some cases for weeks on end. He likewise apparently has an extremely unhealthy …