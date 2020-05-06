What Is Kawasaki Syndrome?

Doctors around the world have noticed an increase in the number of cases in children who have Kawasaki over the past few weeks. Kawasaki is a rare disease that causes inflammation in blood vessels and comes for children. However, what got doctors to concern about it, that many children who are hospitalized for it were also diagnosed with COVID-19.

World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not verify a relation between Kawasaki and COVID-19. However, the WHO is investigating urgently the possibility. Also, the state officials in NYC, because there are at least fifteen kids have some symptoms related to this disease. This is what we know until now.

What is Kawasaki disease?

Kawasaki disease, AKA called Kawasaki syndrome, is a type of vasculitis, a group of rare disorders characterized by inflammation of the body’s veins. As indicated by the CDC, the clinical manifestations of Kawasaki disease such as “fever, rash, swelling of the hands and feet, irritation and redness of the whites of the eyes, swollen lymph glands in the neck, and irritation and inflammation of the mouth, lips, and throat.” According to the National Institutes of Health, in the U.S. what’s more, other Western nations, Kawasaki disease occurs every year in roughly one out of 10,000 kids under 5, however, ongoing contaminations have included youngsters up to age 15.

As indicated by the Mayo Clinic, Kawasaki disease is usually treatable with intravenous immunoglobulin and anti-inflammatory medicine, and most kids make a full recuperation. In any case, whenever left untreated, it can prompt coronary illness or different genuine heart confusions that can be hazardous.

What are health officials saying?

At this moment, health authorities are as yet examining the connection between the Kawasaki malady and COVID-19. In news instructions a week ago, Dr. Adam Finn, the chairman of the WHO’s European Technical Advisory Group, said the WHO knew about the “newly described syndrome” introducing in Europe and North America, including that they are “urgently conducting a surveillance study in the United Kingdom to establish what is going on.” Additionally, state authorities in New York are exploring the syndrome.

“Even though the relationship of this syndrome to Covid-19 is not yet defined, and not all of these cases have tested positive for Covid-19 by either DNA test or serology, the clinical nature of this virus is such that we are asking all providers to contact us immediately if they see patients who meet the criteria we’ve outlined,” New York City wellbeing official Dr. Oxiris Barbot disclosed to the Times in an announcement.

On Wednesday evening, New York City chairman Bill de Blasio transferred this data in an “urgent health alert” for parents and doctors: “If your child is experiencing a persistent fever, rash, abdominal pain or vomiting, call your doctor right away,” he tweeted, expounding that the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene has taught all city wellbeing suppliers to “immediately” report any patients under 21 years old who show side effects related with Kawasaki ailment.