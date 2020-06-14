Tulsa had been the internet site on a 1921 massacre of black occupants and the destruction of black-owned companies. On June 12, Trump announced having been moving the move to June 20 “out of respect.”

Black Americans began to celebrate Juneteeth in honor of when Texas – the last rebel state – officially abolished slavery.

On June 19, 1865, Union Major Gen. Gordon Granger and his regiment rode in to Galveston, Texas, with news the Civil War had ended and that the state’s more than 250,000 enslaved individuals were now free.

It was a lot more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation – which went in to effect on January 1, 1863 – and nearly half a year after the 13th Amendment was passed by Congress officially abolishing the institution of slavery.

The state was the last in rebellion following the end of the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation had little impact in the Lone Star State as a result of the minimal number of Union troops to enforce it.

However, following the surrender of General Robert E. Lee in April 1865, and the arrival of Granger’s regiment, the Union forces were strong enough to enforce Lincoln’s executive order.

“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor. The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.”

The above order was issued by Granger on June 19, 1865, and it was met with a range of reactions from pure shock to immediate jubilation. That celebration has been coined “Juneteenth” and, for decades, freedmen and women and their descendants have annually commemorated the anniversary.

The festivities featured music, BBQs, prayer services, and other activities. They spread as blacks migrated from Texas to other parts of the country.

However, economic and cultural forces in the early 20th century provided a decline in Juneteenth celebrations (at least outside of Texas).

Meanwhile, in classrooms and history books, little or nothing was mentioned of Gen. Granger’s order as Lincoln’s proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863 became the date signaling the end of slavery.

Juneteenth received a resurgence during the Civil Rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s – especially after the Poor Peoples March to Washington, D.C., in 1968, that has been cut short on Juneteenth of that year.

In the years that followed, interest in Juneteenth continued to grow as blacks in the United States sought to make sure the events of 1865 are not lost to history.

In 1980, Texas became the first state to make Juneteenth an official holiday, through the efforts of Al Edwards, an African-American state legislator.

Today just about any state, plus the District of Columbia, holds Juneteenth observances.

