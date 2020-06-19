What is Juneteenth? Learn More About Holiday Celebrating End of Slavery

There’s been a lot of talk about Juneteenth this year, and although President Trump‘s claim that he made the vacation “very famous” is pure hyperbole … it’s true many people may need a cheat sheet.

The holiday — which is also known as Freedom Day, Liberation Day or Jubilee Day — is the oldest celebration in America of the finish of slavery, commemorating June 19, 1865.

That’s the date Union General Gordon Granger rode in to Galveston, Texas and informed a group of slaves that the Civil War had ended … plus they were free.

Keep in mind, President Lincoln‘s Emancipation Proclamation had abolished slavery 2 . 5 years early in the day, but Texas was the absolute most remote of the slave states and had a minimal presence of Union soldiers … so enforcement was slow.

The first Juneteenth celebration took place in Texas the following year, marking the anniversary of the freeing of the past enslaved people in the Confederate South — and began to spread across the South in the next decades.

Though popularity of the vacation has risen and fallen over the past century, Juneteenth has remained a continuing cause for celebration.

Currently, June 19 is marked as a state holiday or observance by 47 states and Washington D.C., now there’s a renewed push to create it a federal holiday.