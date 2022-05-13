Fitness is a sport, and sport is good for health. But in order to do fitness competently, not to harm your own health, you need to remember 5 rules.

1. Choose և do complex exercises appropriate to your age, health և physical fitness. It is better to consult a doctor or coach before training.

2. Exercise 2-4 times a week for 60-90 minutes. that’s enough.



3. Do not exhaust yourself with training. The body suffices from stress.

4. Do not forget to follow the variety of exercises so that one muscle group can recover while the others work.



5. Try to maintain a diet. Going hungry or eating fast food is a bad idea. After training, allow your body to relax, engage in mental work in a calm atmosphere.



PS The following types of fitness are more suitable for beginners: aerobics, yoga, stretching (exercises for muscle elasticity and relaxation). But you can do cross-work ֆ crossfit if your sports level is above average.

Fitness is healthy if you take care of your body first, not with exercise to lose extra pounds or gain weight.

