I, as the descendant of the people of Sassoun who came to Armenia as a result of the events in Sassoun and Mush after the events in Mush, visited with the motto that we must remember, wait for the day when the whole world will understand what genocide is; said RA Deputy Defense Minister Arman Sargsyan, who visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial on the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The journalists asked the Deputy Minister of Defense what is being done today to strengthen the army when we are in a desperate situation.

“Do not present it as tragic, we are not in a desperate situation,” Arman Sargsyan did not agree with the observation.

He considered the reforms announced by the government as the basis for strengthening the army.

“Our reforms have already started, what is being done is being done to have a strong army. You will see the results whenever you want to see. “Sometimes there are people or political forces who do not want to see,” said Arman Sargsyan.

As for the furnishing of the landscapes, as the Deputy Minister of Defense mentioned, it is a long process. There were changes in the border after the war.

“New lines, new positions, they are time-consuming processes. You have seen for years that the landscapes have been built, reconstructed, modernized. In 1.5 years, if we compare, a lot of work has been done to solve the social and security problems of the soldiers. Of course, it would be fair if they see somewhere that there is a problem. “Those problems can be,” he said.



