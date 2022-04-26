Infantile (or intestinal) colic is a functional disorder of the gastrointestinal tract that occurs in children in the early stages of life.

To diagnose intestinal colic in a five-month-old baby, doctors must make sure that the baby is getting enough food for his age, has no symptoms of fever or other illnesses, develops according to his age, and the mother regularly feeds the baby.

The correspondent of Aysor.am talked to pediatrician Elen Tadjosyan about the causes of colic, prevention and improvement of parents’ mental condition against that background.



– When does colic start and what are the possible manifestations?

– Infantile colic usually begins in the second or third week of a baby’s life and reaches its peak in the sixth week. After three months, the intensity and intensity of crying begins to decrease, and after five months it stops. It is possible to follow the “three rules” used to describe infantile colic: the baby cries for more than three hours a day, more than three times a week for three weeks in a row.

Colic can be detected when a child who is healthy in all respects, eats normally, gains weight, and starts crying hysterically for no apparent reason. He tenses, blushes, stretches his legs to his stomach երբեմն, sometimes, with difficulty empties his intestines and removes gas.

In many cases, due to the crying complaints of the parents, the parents think that the child has a serious illness. The doctor first of all pays attention to the age of the child, evaluates the duration of crying attacks, the time of their occurrence. He tries to decide whether it is a functional disorder or an organic one. Weight gain is a reliable sign that there is no organic pathology.



– What are the main causes of colic?

– It is not right to associate this phenomenon exclusively with gastrointestinal problems. It is believed that it can be caused by low birth weight, nervous-endocrine systems, digestive system insufficiency, gastrointestinal disorders, regular exposure to secondhand smoke – other factors.



– How can you predict the risks and try to help the child?

During pregnancy, the mother և her relatives can reduce the risk of colic in the baby. If the mother is aware of risk factors in the first weeks of pregnancy, in addition to protecting the baby from colic, she may reduce the risk of developing colic, such as quitting smoking, or seeing a psychologist to reduce anxiety.

Colic affects both breastfed and formula-fed babies. Depending on the type of feeding, there are different methods that can be used to alleviate the condition of the child. The mother should control the time the baby spends on the breast, not to abuse it. Gentle but effective methods can be used, regardless of the type of feeding. Many children relax by stroking their abdomen in a circular motion or by placing a warm napkin on it.

Rarely, pediatric colic is associated with allergic inflammation in the intestines. Remember that only a doctor can prescribe medication այլ other treatment aids.



– What advice would you give to parents to maintain balance in such a situation?

– One way or another, long episodes of daily crying reduce the quality of life of all family members. In such cases, it is worthwhile to hire a babysitter or ask relatives for help. Another option is when the mother and father regularly allow each other to rest, taking turns next to the baby. Colic can cause stress, anxiety, և it is the parents who need medical help first.



Here are some tips from a pediatrician on how to easily overcome colic

Do not worry about each new “attack”, but use your free time for enough sleep.

If you feel psychological anxiety, take a hot shower, walk in the fresh air, take herbal sedatives, only after consulting a doctor.

Do not shy away from helping your loved ones և ask for home help.

It is no coincidence that in English sources colic is called “witch hour”. Although the causes of colic are not fully understood, there is no one-size-fits-all cure for colic. During this period the child needs a calm mother and a competent pediatrician. She will follow as the baby develops according to age, talk about the peculiarities of breastfeeding, as well as offer simple tricks that will help the baby calm down faster.

