What is at stake in the Eastern Mediterranean crisis?

Competition over gas discoveries in the eastern Mediterranean has combined with bitter regional rivalries to fuel dangerous tensions between Turkey and its neighbours in recent months.

Many fear this could lead to direct military confrontation between Turkey and Greece, as the two Nato members and their allies square up over control of the seas.

Germany warned last month that Greece and Turkey were “playing with fire” and that “the smallest spark could cause disaster”.

Here’s what you need to know to understand the stand-off on the EU’s doorstep:

WHAT ARE THE COMPETING CLAIMS?

Turkey and Greece have a decades-long dispute over their maritime boundaries that has never been resolved. The Turkish coastline is dotted with Greek islands that Athens believes bestow Greece with territorial rights. Ankara argues they violate its own maritime claims.

Ankara claims that islands should only have limited exclusive economic zones (EEZs). It points to previous international rulings that limited the influence of islands in determining maritime boundaries, such as in a 1982 dispute between Libya and Tunisia.

Ankara’s position is complicated by its refusal to sign the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos),…