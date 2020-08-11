What is Andrea Pirlo’s net worth and how much does the Juventus head coach earn?

The Italy legend has recently taken charge of his former side, after enjoying a silverware-studded career as a midfielder

Andrea Pirlo encapsulates the essence of a modern footballing legend, with his legacy on the pitch reaching far beyond his native Italy.

Regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all-time, Pirlo had a starring career in Italy playing for the likes of AC Milan and Juventus before retiring at New York City FC in 2017 – not to mention being a pivotal force in the Azzurri’s 2006 World Cup victory.

The icon was named head coach of former side Juventus in August 2020, replacing Maurizio Sarri at the helm after just over a week of managing the Under-23 side.

Goal brings you everything you need to know about Pirlo’s net worth, how much he earns, the charity work he is involved in and more.

Contents

What is Andrea Pirlo’s net worth? How much does Andrea Pirlo earn? What sponsorship deals does Andrea Pirlo have? What charity work does Andrea Pirlo do? How many social media followers does Andrea Pirlo have?

What is Andrea Pirlo’s net worth?

Net worth: £38m Source of wealth: Football contracts, endorsement deals and investments Date of Birth: May 19, 1979 Country of birth: Italy

Pirlo’s net worth is estimated at around £38 million…