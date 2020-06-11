What is a support bubble, and how does it fit into the social distancing rules?

Boris Johnson has set out his roadmap for easing the coronavirus lockdown, and how the rules on social distancing are being relaxed gradually.

Groups as high as six individuals from different house holds are now able to meet outdoors, or in a garden, while continuing to practise social distancing with those that do not are now living in the same household.

This enables people to return with both of their parents or grand-parents, provided that they truly are not shielding, or to see multiple friends from different households, while keeping a safe social distance.

Those who’ve been identified as clinically vulnerable and are currently shielding have been asked to continue to do this.

This offers desire to families who’ve struggled to be apart from their loved-ones while restrictions have been in place. Since May 13, folks have only had the oppertunity to meet with one person from outside of their household, outdoors. Before which they could not meet anyone from outside of their household.

Ministers could relax the two metre regulation if people get into the habit of wearing face masks in all public places.

What are the new social-distancing rules?

The new lockdown rules say, which were relaxed on Monday, June 1, allow up to six people to meet outside, provided those from different house holds continue to strictly follow social distancing rules by staying two metres apart.

As well as in parks and other outdoor spaces, people can now meet in gardens and other private outdoor spaces, along with in public outdoor spaces such as for example parks, while keeping a two-metre distance from those who they do not live with.

In a briefing on May 28, the Prime Minister acknowledged that many people will have questions about the new rules, and the Government is set to create guidance to be able to help visitors to make sense of these.

The Government’s strategy says that its scientific advisers – Sage – have said that “the risk of infection outside is significantly lower than inside”. This has meant that the lockdown rules have been updated on the basis of “continued compliance with social distancing guidelines”.

Can I see my family and friends?

People can see their family and friends in groups of a maximum of six, so long as they have maybe not been instructed to shield by the Government, and should remain outdoors.

It is still forbidden to meet friends and family inside a home. People should only enter a home that is maybe not their own should they need to do this to get to the garden.

Mr Johnson said: “These changes signify friends and family may start to meet themselves, perhaps seeing both parents at once or both grand-parents at once, and I know that for many people this is a long awaited and joyful moment.

“But I must stress that to control the virus everyone needs to stay alert, act responsibly, strictly observe social distancing rules and stay two metres apart from those you do not live with.”

Groups of six don’t have to be from just two different house holds, but the Prime Minister said all through the announcement that minimising contact with the others is still the easiest way to avoid transmission.

He added: “You should avoid seeing too many people from different households in quick succession.”

People are now able to also see friends or family under limited circumstances as part of the newly introduced ‘support bubbles’.

What is a support bubble?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on June 10 announced that, from the weekend of June 13 and 14, single-adult house holds – adults living alone, or single parents who’ve children under the age of 18 – can form ‘support bubbles’ with one other household.

“All those in a support bubble will be able to act as if they live in the same household, meaning they can spend time inside each other’s homes and do not need stay two metres apart,” Mr Johnson said.

He added that support bubbles should be exclusive, and thus people can not switch the house that they’re in a bubble with, and can not connect with multiple households. If one person in the bubble develops symptoms, all members will need to follow the suggestions about self-isolation for the following two weeks.

Anyone who is currently shielding as a result of medical vulnerability is prohibited to form or take part in a support bubble at this stage.

Might there be more changes to come – and just what will be affected?

The rules are set to be relaxed further consistent with coronavirus infections across the country continuing to fall.

Mr Johnson said that the new changes that came into effect from June 1 are “limited and cautious”, adding that he “cannot and will not throw away” the progress that has to date been manufactured in limiting the spread of the virus.