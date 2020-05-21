What impact is coronavirus having on your sport?

Cycling

With groups virtually totally dependent on sponsors, there are fears various squads might go below earlier than the top of 2020. We’ve already seen the cancellation of the 2 greatest ladies’s races in Britain: the Tour de Yorkshire and subsequent month’s Women’s Tour. The UCI has tried desperately to maneuver issues round, optimistically packing a season’s price of races into three months from August-October. And the inclusion of a primary ever ladies’s Paris-Roubaix in that provisional calendar is thrilling.

Tom Cary

Football

The international gamers’ union, Fifpro, warned that coronavirus presents an “existential threat” to ladies’s soccer except precautions are taken. That just one membership, AFC Fylde, has folded up to now is reassuring but additionally ominous. Does this imply golf equipment have recognised the significance of their groups and are desperate to safeguard them, or is the worst nonetheless to come back? It can be troublesome to gauge how a lot, if any, post-World Cup momentum has been misplaced till the sport resumes.

Katie Whyatt

Golf

With the Korean tour already again on its ft – having contested the KLPGA Championship final week, the LPGA Tour plans to restart in late July, which means a five-month lay-off for the US circuit. LPGA chief government Mike Whan has conceded the monetary impact has been “staggering” however is sure the funds are there to outlive. The Ladies European Tour is unsure when it can resume, however final yr’s merger with the LPGA has safeguarded its quick future.

James Corrigan

Gymnastics

Gymnasts have been locked down at house, going by way of their very own conditioning routines, and awaiting affirmation that they’ll return to regular coaching within the fitness center. The standard recommendation to gymnasts who’ve been away from their equipment is that, for each month out, it takes two months to regain aggressive efficiency ranges. Even so, there is no nice sense of urgency but. The expectation at British Gymnastics is that elite occasions won’t crank up once more till spring 2021.

Simon Briggs