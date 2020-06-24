What if Trump rejects the election result? (Opinion)

Of course, this may not be a challenge. Trump might win. Or he could lose so overwhelmingly he couldn’t credibly challenge the outcome. And we can’t make sure about whether he’d indeed refuse to accept a narrow defeat. But given his litigious nature and his willingness to distort reality on problems like voter fraud, voting by mail, crowd sizes and the benefits of masks, we can’t pretend it may perhaps not happen.

Given US political culture, preparation by those that fear this prospect has mostly taken the type of crafting legal strategies and assembling coteries of attorneys. Some of the approaches, like exploring approaches to prevent state legislatures from appointing visitors to the Electoral College who’ll vote for Trump against the will of the voters of the state or ensuring that voter suppression tactics are foiled, are undoubtedly helpful precautions.

However, it might be a mistake to consider this would be sufficient. Similarly, although we could hope that if there exists a contested election result the Supreme Court or the military would step up to ensure that the will of American voters prevails, it’s foolish to assume this could happen. In 2000 the Supreme Court voted on ideological lines to essentially stop the vote counting in Florida and award the presidency to George W. Bush. And in recent weeks the military has managed to get clear that they’re not enthusiastic about becoming involved with domestic politics. This is, on balance, a good thing, but should give pause to those who believe troops will somehow occupy the task of enforcing an election outcome.

Confidence in these kinds of resolutions draws heavily on an implicit belief in American exceptionalism, but to understand Trump it is important to place him in the context of other populist and non-democratic leaders from Eastern Europe, the former Soviet Union or the Middle East.

I’ve taught and consulted on promoting democracy in former Soviet republics like Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania and Estonia. Leaders like Ukraine’s Viktor Yanukovych or even Serbia’s Slobodan Milosevic did not rely simply on constitutional pyrotechnics to try to stay static in power. They also used a ruling party which they controlled entirely, powerful state media, the threat of violence and a sizable and loyal base of support.

We should be prepared for the possibility that Trump could do the same. The 2020 presidential election result might be close, with narrow victories in a couple of states determining the winner. If Trump loses those states by small margins it will be possible for him to create a “stolen election” narrative centered on the doubts he has already seeded about voting by mail and his frequent, and false, statements about widespread voting by non-citizens.

If Trump pursues this narrative and won’t accept defeat, it can be reasonably assumed he will mobilize his base around this belief. We can’t know what can happen next, but if the majority of the Republican Party leadership at the national level and in key states, as well as conservative media such as for instance Fox News, support Trump’s claims, you will see political stalemate and possibility of conflict.

Here’s where the US might be able to learn something from events like the Color Revolutions. A key component to strengthening democracy in those countries after disputed elections was peaceful demonstrations which were large enough in size and peaceful enough in nature to persuade the majority that democracy should be preserved.

My work in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine showed me that democratic breakthroughs were made possible due to these mobilizations. Huge and peaceful gatherings sent a message to the people, the security forces and the government that the embattled president no longer had any legitimacy and succeeded because of their size and non-violent nature.

Organizing mass mobilizations is difficult; organizing mass peaceful mobilizations a lot more so — especially throughout a pandemic. But I’ve seen for myself how they could stop an election derive from being undermined and deal a blow for democracy.

The demonstrations against police brutality following the killing of George Floyd have shown that Americans are able to take to the streets to create a statement. However, it’s important that those that march remain scrupulously peaceful; that there is none of the looting and violence that marred a number of the early protests over Floyd’s death.

The best way to get this done is with experienced organizers and through institutions like labor unions along with other groups which have the power to mobilize people and the structures needed seriously to help maintain peace. The only solution to ensure that these demonstrations usually do not lead to violence is to prepare in advance. Identifying march monitors, crafting techniques for dissuading individuals from committing acts of violence, minimizing the reach of provocateurs and many more quotidian things such as ensuring enough portable bathrooms at demonstrations are all items that require preparation. Strategies such as this helped keep the Color Revolutions peaceful and can be implemented here as well.

None of the would be easy, especially given fears of Covid-19. Yet the burden of ensuring democracy can’t rest solely on the shoulders of lawyers. It’s essential to find additional peaceful ways to strengthen US democracy. Accordingly, other leaders and organizers should be prepared for possible mobilization too.