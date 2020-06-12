What if the next Donald Trump is, well, Donald Trump?

Trump would be entirely within his Constitutional rights to do so. While a president can only serve two consecutive four-year terms (although Trump has “jokingly” floated breaking that limit!), there is no law against a president coming back to perform for the office after losing a bid for a second term.

In fact, it’s already happened once in our history! Grover Cleveland was elected president in 1884 but lost to Benjamin Harrison in 1888. (Harrison won the Electoral College while Cleveland won the popular vote. Sound familiar?) Unbowed, Cleveland beat Harrison in 1892 , becoming both the 22nd and 24th president.

But everyone knows that Trump believes himself to be always a great man of history, the kind of person who can not be replicated or duplicated.

He tells anyone who’ll listen that the 2016 campaign was among the greatest ever run. He compares himself favorably to the likes of our greatest presidents. (“I’ve always said I can be more presidential than any president in history except for Honest Abe Lincoln, when he’s wearing the hat,” Trump said in 2019. ) He insists that his administration has produced the “greatest” economy in history ( it hasn’t ) and he has done more in his first term than any president ever (impossible to check on or prove).

Does that sound to you like the type of guy who, if that he could have an opportunity at being president again, would have a pass, preferring other people to provide it a go? Uh, no.

People who dismiss the notion of Trump running again if he loses in 2020 are lots of the same folks who spent the first two years (or more) of Trump’s first term insisting that he wouldn’t seek still another four years, that he did not ever think he would win and he didn’t want or like the job.

Being president is the most exclusive club in the world. It’s the biggest spotlight in the world, every single day. It’s wall-to-wall media coverage. It’s attention, relevance and deference all rolled into one. It’s what Trump has wanted forever.

So having had it and potentially losing it would do what for Trump? Make him do absolutely such a thing to get it back, right? To yet again stick it to the individuals who counted him out, who cheated him, who schemed and conspired against him.

And given his tight grip on the current Republican Party, who be able to seriously challenge Trump for the nomination if he explained he wanted it? Answer: No one.

As for concerns about Trump being too old to perform for president again in 2024? He’d be 78 in June of that year — making him four years younger than a potential President Joe Biden could be! (And perhaps not for nothing, Bernie Sanders ran for president in 2020 at the age of 78).

Will this all come to pass? Maybe perhaps not! Trump may make a comeback — as that he did in 2016 — and win a second term. Maybe that he decides being president is too detrimental to his business (Trump claimed without proof in 2019 that being president had cost him between $2 billion and $5 billion ).

But knowing what we know about Trump and the present state of the Republican Party, there’s a lot of evidence pointing to the notion that even if Trump loses in 2020, the country is definately not done with him.