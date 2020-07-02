What If Somebody Painted A Confederate Flag On A Public Street?

Dr. Ben Carson offered support for President Trump’s argument that the Black Lives Matter mural is a symbol of hate, asking what the reaction would be if somebody painted a Confederate flag on the streets.

President Trump on Wednesday blasted New York City for plans to really have the mural of an anti-police organization plastered along Fifth Avenue, while simultaneously cutting off resources to the NYPD.

“Maybe our GREAT Police, who’ve been neutralized and scorned with a mayor who hates [and] disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street,” he seethed.

Carson, the Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, seemingly concurred, explaining that there’s a difference involving the phrase “black lives matter” and the radical organization “Black Lives Matter.”

Symbols of Hate

Carson, talking to Fox News host Martha MacCallum, explained that Black Lives Matter the organization is really a “Marxist-driven organization.”

“These are things that are antithetical to the American model and to patriotism in this country,” Carson explained of the group.

The former Republican presidential candidate said the phrase itself means “we should be taking care of our black citizens and making sure they are not discriminated against, and that is noble and laudable.”

But the radical group “is taking advantage of the fact that people don’t really know what’s behind a Marxist-driven organization.”

And imagine if someone made a decision to paint emblematic that some view just as antithetical to the American model, that he wondered?

“The larger question is, when you’re in a public forum, a public square, do you have the right to put on there a political statement?” Carson asked. “I wonder what people would say if somebody painted a Confederate flag on a public street?”

They Want to Burn Down the System

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany recently drew upon the distinction involving the phrase and the organization, pointing out that Hawk Newsome, head of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, told Fox News he really wants to “burn down the system” if the country “doesn’t give us what we want” and he might be speaking literally.

“What the president was noting is that simply when you look at some of the things that have been chanted by a Black Lives Matter like ‘pigs in a blanket fry ’em like bacon,’ that is not an acceptable phrase to paint on our streets,” she explained.

In an op-ed for NBC News, Carson slammed the group for vandalizing the statues of American “heroes” such as George Washington once we approach the Fourth of July.

“We can celebrate Black lives and speak out against mob rule, censorship and anarchy at the same time,” that he wrote, adding that we should “shame” individuals who call for efforts to “defund the police.”

“Insinuating that if you are not for these movements you are not standing up for Black lives is nonsensical and irresponsible,” that he added.