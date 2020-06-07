What if Roman Abramovich didn’t buy Chelsea, and Frank Lampard and John Terry left? | Football News







The fortunes of both Chelsea and Tottenham might have been different had Roman Abramovich maybe not pumped his money in to Stamford Bridge.

What actually happened…

Ken Bates was out, Roman Abramovich was in, as Chelsea was taken over in July 2003 soon after the club had secured Champions League football.

After a second-place finish and a Champions League semi-final in his first season, the Russian owner was rewarded with back-to-back Premier League titles in 2005 and 2006 with Jose Mourinho at the helm.

Abramovich got what he craved most in 2012 when Chelsea became the first club from London to win the Champions League. After ploughing over one billion pounds in to the club, he is collected 18 trophies on the way.

Roman Abramovich has enjoyed plenty of success at Chelsea since overtaking in 2003

What if Abramovich opted against Chelsea?

There’s no Jesper Gronkjaer winner in the final game of the 2002/03 season, and Liverpool come out on the top in what exactly is billed since the ‘£20m match’. Chelsea lose out on Champions League football with big consequences.

Without the lure of Europe’s premier cup competition, a disgruntled Roman Abramovich decides against purchasing a club with significant debt.

Instead, his roubles head to north London and Tottenham – a club he’d already been keeping an eye on.

Chelsea slip down the dining table, having offloaded top earners John Terry, Frank Lampard, William Gallas, Eidur Gudjohnsen and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Spurs end a 13-year winless run contrary to the struggling Blues in these season, since the tables turn between the London rivals.

The futures of Frank Lampard and John Terry might have been very different

North London power struggle

It’s not absolutely all a bed of roses for Tottenham, who lose out on a first Premier League crown in Abramovich’s debut season. At least their fans can celebrate preventing Arsenal from going unbeaten with a 3-2 win at White Hart Lane.

The club stick by fans’ favourite Glenn Hoddle but Abramovich runs out of patience and convinces Jose Mourinho to move to north London in summer time of 2004 after leading Porto to Champions League success.

Tottenham plan their Premier League title challenge by persuading Ricardo Carvalho, Paulo Ferreira, Michael Essien and Didier Drogba to make the go on to the Premier League.

A mass exodus follows at White Hart Lane, although Helder Postiga is retained and comes good under his compatriot.

What if Arsenal had pipped Manchester United to the signing of Everton youngster Wayne Rooney?

Knowing their north London rivals would be the main challengers for the title, Arsenal manage to get thier cheque book out in the summer of 2003/04 and gazump Manchester United in the quest for young English striker Wayne Rooney.

Rooney and Thierry Henry prove an excessive amount of for a Mourinho-led Spurs in the 2004/05 season and the Portuguese manager is shown the door by Abramovich in April, with the club only in third place.

England dominate Europe

While Liverpool win the Champions League in 2005, a Rooney-led Arsenal manage to get thier hands on the trophy another season as English teams continue to conquer the European stage.

Abramovich’s choice in Avram Grant is apparently a masterstroke as that he takes Tottenham to Moscow for the Champions League final against Manchester United in 2008.

There are more Russian tears though. Didier Drogba is sent off in extra time since the match visits penalties and the striker can only watch from the sidelines as Ledley King slips in the mud, fluffing his spot-kick and the chance for glory. Abramovich’s celebratory bottle swiftly returns to the bucket of ice.

In an alternative reality, Tottenham come within a Ledley King penalty of winning the Champions League

Grant is yet another manager packing his bags under Abramovich, who then hires World Cup winner Luiz Felipe Scolari. It’s another wobbly begin to the campaign, and Guus Hiddink is soon in control.

Chelsea sheikh-up

So what happened to Chelsea? After Abramovich’s financial swerve and losing big names like Terry (to Liverpool) and Lampard (to Everton), the club struggled to attract new owners.

After narrowly avoiding relegation on goal difference in the 2007/08 season, Chelsea were finally rewarded as Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour followed Abramovich’s lead by investing in English football.

The money flowed in to west London as they beat Manchester City and Tottenham to the signing of Brazilian trickster Robinho.

And Chelsea finally make their long ago into the top four with the arrivals of Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Aguero.

Back seat Abramovich

Hiddink is really a steadying influence at Tottenham, and Abramovich’s smile returns, albeit fleetingly, at Wembley with an FA Cup and League Cup double. Premier League and Champions League success remains a pipedream for the Russian.

The sporting narrative at Spurs would have been altered had Abramovich dedicated to north London

Denied by Arsenal and Manchester United, they now have to contend with their former foes Chelsea for a position in the top three of the Premier League.

Didier Drogba departs and Abramovich thinks he might have found his final jigsaw piece with Fernando Torres – a £50m signing from Liverpool.

The Spaniard takes almost 11 months to score his first goal as Spurs slip from the Champions League places.

Abramovich requires a back seat and is hardly seen at White Hart Lane until one dark, damp Saturday afternoon.

Everton are the visitors and the dog owner is in the stands talking to Harry and Jamie Redknapp that have come to see Frank Lampard play. Speculation on a brand new Abramovich appointment builds nevertheless they are probably just having an amiable bet on who’d function as the first to obtain on the television show ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’.

Probably.

Watch the Premier League live on Sky Sports

64 live games on Sky Sports from restart date of June 17

25 games to be produced freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations also planned to improve fan experience

The Premier League 2019/20 season will restart on Wednesday, June 17 and Sky, the UK’s leading football broadcaster, can make 25 games available ‘free to air’ – including Everton vs Liverpool on the first full weekend right back.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports ahead of the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will undoubtedly be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to engage in the reunite of live sport.

To celebrate the reunite of the Premier League, Sky Sports will also launch a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.