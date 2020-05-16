What if Robert Lewandowski joined Blackburn instead of Borussia Dortmund? | Football News





Would Robert Lewandowski be within the Bundesliga if he had linked up with Sam Allardyce?

It might have been so totally different for Robert Lewandowski had occasions 10 years in the past unfolded a little bit otherwise.

What truly occurred…

In April 2010, Blackburn Rovers got here near signing Lewandowski, just for a freak pure occasion to scupper the deal.

An eruption from Icelandic volcano Eyjafjallajokull produced an ash cloud so enormous it grounded flights throughout Europe and prevented Lewandowski from travelling to Lancashire.

Borussia Dortmund pounced and the Pole finally opted for the Yellow Wall over the Red Rose after Rovers baulked at Lech Poznan’s £4m asking value.

What if he’d made the aircraft and swapped the Ekstraklasa for Ewood Park? Here’s what might have occurred…

“He’s got absolutely everything needed to become the next Kevin Davies,” says Blackburn boss Sam Allardyce, presenting his new striker to the media earlier than the beginning of the 2010-11 season.

The 21-year-old sitting subsequent to Allardyce grins awkwardly for the cameras.

Lewandowski, contemporary from one other spectacular season in Poland, has simply signed a three-year cope with Blackburn after rejecting the chance to affix greater golf equipment in Europe.

Lewandowski was at Polish membership Lech Poznan as he thought of transferring to the Premier League

Despite rumoured curiosity from Borussia Dortmund, he opted for Rovers after being satisfied by the keenness of Allardyce and the profitable contract on supply in England.

Nolan and Diouf inspiration

After surviving his first Premier League press convention, Lewandowski heads residence and spends the night watching DVDs of Bolton highlights from the earlier decade – eager to impress his supervisor, finding out the likes of Davies, El Hadji Diouf and Kevin Nolan.

It seems to have an impact, because the striker promptly collects 4 bookings in his first 5 video games.

His first two targets for Blackburn fittingly are available a 3-Zero win over Bolton within the A666 derby, as Rovers climb to sixth place in October.

He was prevented from visiting Blackburn when an Icelandic volcano erupted

Seven extra comply with earlier than the tip of the 12 months, with Lewandowski firmly within the working for prime scorer alongside Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov, Manchester City’s Carlos Tevez and one other shock contender in West Brom’s future Deadline Day star Peter Odemwingie.

Four months into the marketing campaign, Indian poultry large Venky’s full their takeover of the membership and retain Allardyce as supervisor after the workforce’s promising begin to the season.

Brazilian magic

Hoping to get the followers on aspect with a marquee signing, the brand new house owners launch a bid to recruit Ronaldinho within the January switch window. The Brazilian, sensing his time with AC Milan is coming to an finish, agrees to affix Rovers on a six-month deal.

However, the transfer falls via on the remaining stage and Ronaldinho returns to his boyhood membership Gremio to see out the rest of his profession.

Lewandowski finally opted for Borussia Dortmund, the place he performed below Jurgen Klopp

With no time left within the window to pursue Plan B – a mortgage deal for Manchester City’s mercurial expertise Mario Balotelli – Blackburn are compelled to proceed their push for Europe and not using a star signing.

Despite the setback, Rovers proceed to exceed expectations – largely due to an unlikely partnership between Lewandowski and native lad David Dunn.

The pair each rating twice in a 4-2 mixture win over Liverpool within the semi-finals of the League Cup, organising a Wembley assembly with West Ham.

However, it ends in tears for Rovers and Lewandowski when the Hammers win 4-0, in what would later grow to be often known as the well-known ‘Carlton Cole remaining’.

The Pole controversially joined Dortmund’s rivals Bayern Munich on a free switch in 2014

The Premier League turns into the only real focus of the marketing campaign a fortnight later when Rovers, unable to deal with the menace of human slingshot Rory Delap, lose to Stoke within the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Blackburn bounce again to go seven video games unbeaten within the league, a run which incorporates wins over Arsenal and Chelsea, and sees Lewandowski named Player of the Month for April.

Grand finale

They head into the ultimate day of the season needing to win at Newcastle to grab fifth place and a Europa League spot from Allardyce’s former membership.

With the sport locked at 1-1 heading into added time, Lewandowski volleys a Morten Gamst Pedersen nook in off the bar, sending the travelling assist into delirium.

Lewandowski has gone on to win 5 consecutive Bundesliga titles with Bayern

Lewandowski wheels away in celebration after securing the Golden Boot, whereas Allardyce runs down the touchline with a single finger pressed to his lips, channelling his interior Jose Mourinho.

Things quickly flip bitter although as neither Allardyce nor Lewandowski stay with Blackburn lengthy sufficient to expertise their European journey.

Two months after the euphoria of St James’ Park, Allardyce leaves to grow to be England supervisor whereas Lewandowski angers Blackburn followers by forcing via a transfer to Italian giants Juventus.

A bitter finish to essentially the most memorable one-season spell in Premier League historical past.

