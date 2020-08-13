What if Mitch Trubisky redeems himself in the 2020 season?

The writing is on the wall for Mitch Trubisky in Chicago, however what if the Bears quarterback plays well in 2020?

It promises that 2020 will be Mitch Trubisky‘s final year as a member of the Chicago Bears after the former second overall pick hasn’ t done what the franchise was expecting.

Trubisky had one season of action at North Carolina and did enough to be thought about, by some, the finest quarterback in the 2017 NFLDraft His individual imperfections on the field look even worse when you think about the Bears handed down Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson when they took him 2nd general. Not just did the Bears choose Trubisky with the second general choice, however they traded up to do so, making the choice sting much more so for Bears fans.

While Trubisky hasn’t been clutch throughout his profession, he has actually revealed strong flashes of possible and as just recently as the 2018 season. That year saw the Bears quarterback toss for 3,223 lawns, 24 goals, and 12 interceptions while including 421 lawns and 3 goals with his legs. Pro Bowls may not be necessary to individuals, however Trubisky’s efforts that year landed him in the ProBowl He likewise was a huge part in getting that Bears group an NFC North title, their very first given that the 2010 season.

Yes, the Bears defense was definitely dominant that year, however …