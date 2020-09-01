What if A.J. Green returns to peak fantasy form in 2020?

Is A.J. Green efficient in a renaissance season for the Cincinnati Bengals?

One NFL offense to keep a close eye on this year is the Cincinnati Bengals‘. This will be the second year Zac Taylor will serve as the team’ s head coach. No longer is Andy Dalton their beginning quarterback. Instead, it is 2019 Heisman Trophy winnerJoe Burrow Also, we will be getting the return of borderline Pro Football Hall of Fame pass receiverA.J. Green How excellent can he be?

Jason Moore of The Fantasy Footballers utilized Green in his ‘What if?” scenario on Monday’ s episode. While Moore has actually long been a skeptic of Green’s long-lasting NFL practicality at this moment, he chose to go favorable and see what an outright best-case situation might be for Green as a lively part of the 2020 Bengals’ passing offense. If you’re Team Green, then you’re going to enjoy this.

Moore took a look at Green’s statistics from his last 2 complete 16-game NFL seasons of 2015 and 2017 and has actually forecasted the Bengals pass receiver might be as excellent as WR5 in 2020, re-emerging to WR1 status league-wide. While Moore is so down on Green that it’s rude, as he has him in fact at WR38, it’s tough to see a gamer that talented carry out that inadequately if he has his health.

What if the A.J. Green …