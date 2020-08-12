What I fear about remote learning (opinion)

My mom was 17 years old and living in Uganda under the dictatorship of Idi Amin when her school was bombed in 1979. She came to the United States as a refugee, determined to get a college degree — an option that was never available to her mother, my grandmother. She worked multiple jobs to put herself through school and ultimately earned her bachelor’s and masters, all while raising four children.

My entire life is rooted in the value of education. It’s why I endured in high school, studying into the night to reach my dreams of going to university. It’s why I spent summers working at Girls Who Code, interning and applying for scholarships.

It’s why, with my family’s support, I was accepted to George Washington University as a computer science major, a field where the numbers say I — as a Black woman — do not belong.

But this fall, my learning has to take a backseat. With no end to the global pandemic in sight, college students at schools across the country are facing the reality of taking classes remotely (either by choice or by mandate). Unfortunately, for many of my Black peers and me, the path forward is more complicated.

We do not have the notion espoused by some that if we get the virus we’ll be fine. We are unable to embrace such naivete expressed by others about people my age, as Black Americans are far more likely to face hospitalization or death from Covid-19 than White Americans and the numbers of infections among the young are rising. That means we’re…

