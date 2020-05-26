what he said, and the 6 unanswered questions

Mr Cummings rejected records that he had actually gone back to Durham after returning toLondon One witness said they had actually acknowledged him by his hallmark beanie hat, and had actually heard him mentioning that the bluebells are “lovely” throughout a stroll in Hougham Woods on April 19.

But Mr Cummings said: “Data on my phone would prove this to be false, and local CCTV if it exists, would also prove that I’m telling the truth that I was in London. On that day, I was not in Durham.”

Why could Mr Cummings and his partner not organize child care in London?

Mr Cummings said he was stressed that if both he and his partner dropped ill there was “nobody in London we could reasonably ask to look after our child and expose themselves to Covid”.

The pair chose that, as opposed to asking family members and buddies in London, they would certainly decamp to Durham where his sibling and 2 nieces had actually provided to take care of his child if required.

“In that scenario, what would be best for everybody, wouldn’t it be best for a 17-year-old niece, to walk 50 metres and look after our child, or would it be best for me to be here? And, and call 999?” he said.

Did Mr Cummings check out Barnard Castle, 30 miles from Durham, on April 12?

Yes Mr Cummings asserted that he drove to the market community of Barnard Castle on Sunday April 12 to “test his eyesight” prior to making the long journey back to London.

“We were all going to go back,” he said. “My wife said we should drive down the road and you should see if you can actually drive, and see if your vision is weird or if you’re okay. She didn’t want to risk a nearly 300-mile drive with our child. And I thought, that’s a good idea. I should do,” he said.