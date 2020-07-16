What happens when small businesses can’t pay the rent

That has created a distressing tension and interdependency with the frequently small, independent landlords or small real-estate firms where they rent. Those landlords, after all, have their own expenses and taxes to pay.

Andy Sommer, who owns a lifestyle boutique store called Forth and Nomad in a high-end Houston shopping district, is one year in to a 10-year lease, which costs him $16,000 per month. Sommer said he has a great relationship along with his landlord, who has told him to pay what he can for the present time and they’d figure out how to constitute the big difference later. But, in April and May, he couldn’t afford to pay any such thing.

With so much beyond his get a handle on, he, just like a lot of small business owners, wonders how much that he should have to pony up. “Should we be responsible for rent when we’re forced to close by the government? Should it be on us or on the landlord? It’s nobody’s fault but whose responsibility is it?”

Aleta Williams, a chef who founded her own catering company in Chicago called Loquacious Culinary Events, only pays $700 a month to sublet a commercial kitchen she shares with the lease holder and can write off a percentage of her residential rent, since she uses element of her home for her business. But considering that bookings at her catering company — which depends on large gatherings — have mostly dry out, she’s been having trouble even affording that amount.

She paid April and May rents in full, she said, because of a short-term contract she had to offer food at a college that still had international students on campus. And she paid her June rent entirely, plus 1 / 2 of her July rent, because of a few other small gigs and the PPP loan she received.

But she hasn’t paid herself since this all started and it has been living off personal savings, which are dwindling. Williams said so far the building owner has informed her and the person she sublets from to pay what they could.

“We’ve been fortunate. I know so many who don’t have landlords with that same compassion,” she said.

‘Let’s make a deal’

An informal survey taken at the end of June by small business advocacy group The Main Street Alliance found that not quite 60% of its members had delayed or paid down their commercial rent payments in the past four months. Nearly half said they’ve had to pay business expenses by borrowing against their house or employing their personal bank cards.

In New York City, a free legal clinic create to help small business owners all through the pandemic has handled 850 cases so far. Of those, over fifty percent have pertained to commercial leasing matters, said Akira Arroyo, the clinic’s director.

Gerry Reilly located his bar, Lizzie King’s Parlor, just a couple of blocks from the Barclays Center, a favorite sports and entertainment arena in Brooklyn. But it has been closed for many months and it’s really unclear when it will reopen.

Since the pandemic, Reilly has transitioned his bar to takeout and today has outdoor seating, but business is a fraction of what it was previously, he said.

“When we signed the lease a huge part of the business plan was the events at Barclays. Bars rely on crowds,” Reilly said. His current rent, including taxes and utilities, concerns about $7,000 per month. He said he’s only a little behind now and is wanting to strike a cope with his landlord. His latest offer would be to pay half his rent for the next 2 yrs.

As Reilly sees it, if he leaves his landlord won’t be in a position to find a new tenant quickly given the downturn and he would collect no rent for some time.

The economic strain likely are certain to get worse before it gets better for all.

“That’s why we recommend landlords keep tenants at any cost,” said James Famularo, President of Meridian Retail Leasing, which brokers leases of retail and restaurant spaces in New York.

He’s seen dozens of small businesses break their leases in recent weeks. But he’s also seen all manner of deals being struck.

They include a couple of months of rent abatement or rent forbearance. Sometimes a small business owner may possibly agree to pay the landlord a fixed percentage (e.g. 15%) of whatever revenue her business generates in the coming months. Or a tenant signing or re-upping a lease could get six to eight months of free rent, plus another 12 months at half the normal rent.

If landlords can’t or will not negotiate a deal, “it will be a chain reaction that trickles up,” Famularo said.

Landlords will have trouble finding new tenants when they kick out the old ones and that will allow it to be even tougher for them to pay the mortgages they hang on their commercial properties.

Right now, concessions are increasingly being made by many lenders, particularly for borrowers whose loans were performing prior to the pandemic, said Mike Flood, the senior vice president of commercial/multifamily policy at the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Typical kinds of relief that landlords can receive from banks include forbearance for a couple months, interest-only mortgage payments, loan restructuring or letting them tap the cash reserves they’re required to stick to cover property costs, Flood said.

But until the United States gets a much better handle on the coronavirus, local economies will undoubtedly be hobbled. The longer recovery takes, the harder it could become for landlords to obtain concessions that let them offer the breaks their small business tenants need certainly to survive.