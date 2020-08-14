What happens when airplane passengers refuse to wear masks

( CNN)– Stephanie Scherrer was settling in for her two-hour Southwest Airlines flight from Denver, Colorado to her house in Los Angeles,California Her deal with covering was on, her hand sanitizer was all set, she ‘d cleaned down the seats and her 2 kids were likewise masked up.

It was July15 Scherrer, a high school therapist, had actually believed long and hard about whether she felt safe flying throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, looking into driving paths and reading airline company policies. But she was assured by Southwest’s required mask guideline, plus its promise to keep the middle seats open.

The airplane had actually left eviction when Scherrer states she identified a turmoil numerous rows ahead: a flight attendant was challenging a guy and a lady who were declining to wear face masks.

“I hear him saying: ‘Well, there’s going to be a lot of lawsuits,” Scherrer informs CNN.

The flight attendant, Scherrer states, repeated the guidelines and the couple continued to refuse to comply.

“I got mad, because I feel like people wear masks for my safety. I’m wearing one for theirs,” Scherrer states.

The next thing she understood, the airplane was returning to eviction.

“At that point, people started getting angry, because I think they realized that we weren’t taking off on time, because they needed to take care of this.”

Scherrer states a Southwest worker …