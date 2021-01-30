What happens to Mike Pence now?
Former Vice President Mike Pence was thrust into the spotlight during the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency. Now that the pair lost their reelection bid, though, what does Pence’s future hold? In this latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains what’s next for Trump’s No. 2.

