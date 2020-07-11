What happens to cruise ships when they retire

(CNN) — Hundreds of cruise ships frequently traverse the world’s waters, but at this time — with the cruise industry on an indefinite hold due to the coronavirus pandemic — they’re mostly laid up at sea without passengers.

When the cruise industry tentatively restarts, it’ll be on an inferior scale — and vessels that were once star players could find yourself bowing out early.

But what happens when a cruise company decides to retire a ship?

Prior to 2020, the cruise industry was booming and ships may have a seafaring life spanning decades.

If a significant company decided a ship was no further needed, it might likely sell the vessel on to a smaller corporation. Rebranded and maybe refurbished, the ship would then carry on operations for a lot of more years.

But if there is little demand for ship buying, vessels will be sold for scrap — a fate which could become more common in the wake of the pandemic.

“I don’t know that many cruise lines in the world are looking to buy ships right now,” Bill Miller , a prolific cruise ship historian, tells CNN Travel . “I would say that would be very unlikely. The next best buyer would be the scrappers.”

Breaking down a ship

Cruise journalist Peter Knego took this photo back 2005 of the one time RMS Windsor Castle partially demolished at Alang ship breaking yard in India. Courtesy Peter Knego

Cruise ships, specially in recent years, have grown to be giant floating cities, chock full of features from casinos to private pools, rooftop bars and spas.

It’s hard to imagine, but most will eventually result in breaking yards such as Gadani, near the Pakistan port of Karachi, or Alang, India, where they’ll be systematically torn apart.

When a ship’s been earmarked for scrapping in somewhere like Alang, its operator will first remove such a thing it wants for salvage.

“Then a small crew, maybe about 50, will take it out to India,” says Miller. “It’s a very lonesome last voyage, because the ship is empty, no passengers, but yet it has the feel as if it’s still a cruise ship, because all the furniture would still be in place. That’s all sold in parcel with the ship itself.”

In Alang, explains Miller, the crew will wait until tidal conditions are right and then deliberately run the ship aground on the beach.

When the vessel is stuck in the sand, final papers are signed, and the dismantling begins — an activity that can be fraught with risks both for the workers involved and the environment surrounding the scrap yard.

In 2014, Knego photographed the MV Amen at its final destination, Alang, India. The ship was previously Princess Cruises first MV Island Princess. Courtesy Peter Knego

Freelance cruise journalist Peter Knego has visited Alang nine times and has also traveled to another shipbreaking yard in Aliaga, Turkey. Knego developed a desire for ocean liners and cruising as a young child when that he read about the Lusitania, the British ocean liner that sunk in 1915, and the interest extended in to his adult life.

He first visited Alang in 2004, telling CNN Travel that he spotted “10 historic former liners and first generation cruise ships” on the beaches on that one trip alone.

“On the 10-mile stretch of beach, up to 200 ships can be demolished at one time, making it look like Armageddon or something out of a science fiction movie,” says Knego. “Tankers share the sands with cruise ships, ferries, container ships and even outmoded oil derricks.”

Once the cruise ship arrives at its final destination, everything inside must be removed, from the grand chandeliers to the toilets.

Inside the half-destroyed cruise ships is an eerie sight. Pictured here: The show room of the 1972-built former MV Island Princess. Courtesy Peter Knego

Knego says that many assets, such as furniture and lighting, will soon be resold locally.

Then begins the dangerous and involved process of dismantling the ship’s superstructure. Some of the steel will be melted and reused in construction.

Knego’s known reasons for visiting Alang aren’t just to witness the dismantling process for action. He’s a collector, and his trips have been timed with the arrival of significant ships in the hope of claiming interior assets for himself.

The ships reach the ship breaking yards with their furniture in tact. Pictured here, vintage cruise chairs at Alang, India. Courtesy Peter Knego

With the aid of an area agent, Knego gains access to the vessel, frequently climbing up a ladder, to scout the items that he wants, then makes deals to get them. These are then packed into a container and shipped back to his home in the United States, which that he describes being an “ocean liner museum.”

“Every door, light fixture, railing, (almost) every bit of furniture and artwork is from a classic mid-20th century ship,” says Knego.

Step inside his house and also you might spot artwork that once graced Carnival’s first ship, the Mardi Gras, which first set sail in 1972. There’s also paneling, lighting, ceramics and railings from ships like the 1950s-era MV Augustus and the 1980’s Stella Solaris.

Knego has got a certain place in his heart for vessels from post-war through to the mid-70s, and says the ships increasingly being scrapped — which largely date from the 1980s and 90s — are not quite as exciting in his eyes.

Inside Peter Knego’s “ocean liner museum” of a house. Courtesy Peter Knego

Items that don’t possess a place in his house go up on his web site for sale. He says pieces are usually purchased by ocean liner enthusiasts or collectors looking for mid-century furniture.

Knego says he hasn’t bought such a thing from the Turkish breaking yard in Aliaga, but he’s watched ships arrive there because of their final reckoning, including the original Pacific Princess which appeared in the 1980s TELEVISION series “The Love Boat.”

Knego says it’s neither easy nor recommended to visit maritime breaking yards and does not disclose how he gains access.

Reports of poor conditions for workers at Alang last year motivated regional government bodies in India to complete new laws to try out to safeguard their well being. The 2019 Recycling of Ships Bill also tried to manage the influence of dangerous materials uncovered during the taking out process.

Knego’s pictures concentrate on the particular contrast involving the beach, market and character.

“To see such large objects on a beach being demolished in an otherwise natural setting is both fascinating and heartbreaking,” he says.

Reimagined ships

Knego took this particular photo from the MV Venus, which was initially Norwegian cruise ship Southward at Aliaga, Turkey. Courtesy Peter Knego

In the particular wake from the pandemic, there has been talk of exactly how cruise deliver interiors could be reimagined to protect from your Covid-induced lockdowns that recognized the first 1 / 2 of 2020.

Cruise ships have always been frequently refurbished to bring equipment up to date plus refresh decorations.

Maritime historian Chris Frame factors to the particular Royal Caribbean ship Enchantment of the Seas, which was extended in 2005 from 916 to 988 feet.

“The new section added more cabins, more space for a water park style pool deck, extra bars and lounges,” states Frame. “Traveling aboard, the only sign that there was a change made are the lines where the welding took place — but if you didn’t know to look for it you’d never know.”

There has been look at future cruise trips abandoning self-service buffet dining places, keeping open public spaces emptier and decreasing the number of travellers aboard.

“To see such large objects on a beach being demolished in an otherwise natural setting is both fascinating and heartbreaking” cruise reporter Peter Knego, on deliver breaking yards

And even weeks into the touring pause, its not all ship is within its last spot. Some have been moving crew users home simply by sea. Others are journeying elsewhere to a secure spot to lay upward.

When cruise ships are nonproductive, they can be in exactly what is called the “hot layup” or even a “cold layup.”

Hot is the temporary solution.

“In other words, the ship would be kept ready to get back into service fairly quickly,” clarifies Miller.

Cold layup is when the deliver is largely power down and is designed to end up being so for years or a yr, with merely a reduced team on board.

“Those that are in cold lay up are vulnerable,” states Miller. “Because if in six months the market isn’t strong enough, they may reconsider and say, ‘well okay, we’re not going to bring this ship back after all, we’re going to sell it for scrap.'”

As properly as the numerous cruise ships anchored along with return schedules unknown, additionally, there are billion-dollar ships that have however to also make it directly into service, which includes Scarlet Lady, the inaugural vessel associated with Richard Brandon’s Virgin Voyages cruise range.

“There’s likely going to be an excess of ships available when cruising restarts,” Chris Frame says.

But each Frame plus Miller remember that cruise businesses such as Cunard and P&O Cruises have lengthy histories plus survived previous health turmoil, wars plus changing traveling habits.

“Like those facing challenges in the past, cruise companies today will need to adapt to this new environment,” states Frame. “After having enjoyed years of growth, this will be a big shift. But one I think the cruise industry is capable of achieving.”

Miller provides: “I think the return will be a slow one when it comes back. It’ll definitely come back, but it’ll be sluggish. It’s not going to go gangbusters the very next week. So cruise lines are looking at cutting, trimming staff operations and getting rid of some ships.”