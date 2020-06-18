What happens next to the Dreamers is on Trump (opinion)

DACA didn’t give Dreamers legal status, but it did allow them to apply for three-year deferrals of deportation and the authorization to work legally.

This was life-changing for thousands of people — Americans in most but the paperwork — who were now free to work, go to school, seek promotions and keep on their academic careers without fear of being detained and sent back to countries they barely knew.

But in September 2017, the Trump administration, reflecting the President’s over all hostility to immigrants and immigration, suddenly announced that DACA was over.

Had the court allowed this to stand, it could have been devastating to immigrant communities.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor called out this troubling pattern in February when she warned in a dissenting opinion that the high court appeared to be bending rules to benefit Trump. Chief Justice Roberts seems to have reached a limit on how far that he is willing to let the high court rubber-stamp Trump administration decisions.

While the court’s majority did not permanently “save” the Dreamers — that would demand a legislative fix — it offers them an essential reprieve. Many court observers expected the court to rule in support of ending the program, particularly since this case never should have come before the court at all. Traditionally the court only hears cases involving important aspects of federal law or issues that have resulted in conflicting decisions in the lower courts.

Neither of these scenarios were in play here. The DACA case turned on the question of whether the Trump administration provided an adequate explanation for ending the program. That was the issue before the court, perhaps not the constitutionality of executive action generally, or of DACA particularly. And three lower courts all sided against the Trump administration on DACA, so there were no conflicting court rulings to resolve either.

These are workers providing vital services during the coronavirus pandemic. And studies consistently show the economic , educational, and social benefits of allowing the program to continue. It would make no sense to begin expelling them, simply to further the President’s restrictive agenda.

The bad news is when Trump wants to end DACA, he is able to still achieve this by uncovering a rationale for such action (although that will likely simply take months). But he will perhaps not be able to hide behind a decision from the high court and use the Dreamers as pawns to get his border wall. His administration will fully own any moves to terminate the program correctly and deport the Dreamers.

This would be politically disastrous: A poll this month by CBS News found that Americans overwhelmingly support keeping DACA in place. This includes 95% of Democrats, 73% of Republicans and 84% of independents.

Overall, 85% of the public favor keeping DACA. To put this in perspective, when was the last time 85% of Americans agreed on any such thing?

For now, Dreamers can celebrate this victory and remind their many allies of the significance of voting in November. More than ever, Congress should occupy immigration reform, even if it is only in an incremental manner.

The Supreme Court was right to block Trump’s attempt to end DACA. It is a win for Dreamers, for the American ideal of welcoming immigrants — and for the independence of the high court.