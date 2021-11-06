What happened with the 'Squid Game' cryptocurrency?
Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro spoke with Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts about the Squid Games cryptocurrency, Burger King partnering with Robinhood to give away bitcoin, dodgecoin and ethereum, plus NFL’s Aaron Rodgers and Cash App giving away $1 million in bitcoin.

