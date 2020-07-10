What happened when I tried to become French

(CNN) — Julien was obviously a tennis trainer with metallic shoulders, azure eyes in addition to two balconies we could never ever sit on while he stuffed both of them with his cannabis plants.

Everyone back home inside New York City explained that if I’d move to France I’d fall for several French man, and that French guy had been Julien. (Well… at first it had been a guy called, Nico, yet he had the girlfriend.)

It was the summer time of 2008, in addition to I was 28 years old and I’d carried out the ridiculous thing in addition to moved to Montpellier, France. My hire was 250 euros per month. I munched an entire crusty baguette every single day. I got color on Mediterranean beaches in addition to I received drunk upon bottles associated with pale French beer in open-air boîtes de nuit (night night clubs.)

Very rapidly, I’d become that lady, dating that will French man and residing exactly that will French desire we all believe will be therefore damn stunning.

And it is…

… until it really isn’t.

If I’d remained in Montpellier, I may still be that will French lady. After a few months, though, I couldn’t obtain the French desire to complement the French reality, which damn come back ticket had been always right now there waiting for me personally.

Escape through New York

Turns out Montpellier is France’s seventh biggest city. PASCAL GUYOT/AFP through Getty Images

I’d been residing in New York City regarding eight yrs in one insect-ridden apartment right after another. I had a work in tv programming our coworker referred to as “moving color bars around a screen all day.”

I had been tired of the particular crowded costly city plus I required much more than the usual two-week holiday. I possess dual American and French citizenship thank you to our Caribbean father, and I was considering the French life will be for me.

So, I made the decision to go to a vocabulary school. All across Europe you’ll find these types of small, non-credit, unofficial universities which offer 3 or so hrs of speaking classes daily. They assist students discover housing plus organize team activities. They’re probably designed for European university students, but they appeal to anyone searching for a short get away.

In our case, it had been a crutch to a brand new start in French life.

Once I financial institution transferred our 1,000 euros regarding my 1st month associated with classes in Odyssea Language School , I got on the internet to buy a one-way British Airways solution leaving within June. Then I panicked. I clicked on instead on the refundable circular trip coming back in October. If our savings sold out, and I couldn’t look for a job, the particular return had been paid for.

The school is at the Languedoc region in the southern part of France. From the online pictures, the town appeared blissfully provincial compared to New York and Boston (my university town.)

In fact, Montpellier is France’s seventh biggest city.

My creamy coloured heaven

Day journeys from our French college included a good outing to the historical city of Avignon. AFP Contributor / Contributor

When I showed up, I stashed my things within a closet-sized room in a tiny house the school put me onto. I contributed it having a girl that spoke very little English and never much French.

With simply no help through her, I somehow identified how to explore the city on my own just before my lessons started.

Montpellier is actually a massive little town known for huge universities that will bring in 50,000-plus learners seasonally.

Tall clusters associated with apartment structures and shops dot the particular outskirts along with a small community snakes out and in of the city center. The central sq ., or Place de una Comédie, is usually paved within white plus cream-colored rocks and anchors a maze of small shops plus restaurants.

Every friend within this photo originates from different finishes of the Earth: Italy, Hong Kong, Canada, US plus Germany. Channon Hodge

There had been too many traditional buildings to count, yet I strongly remember strolling by a back plate commemorating main medical universities in France. It have been there considering that before the United States had been even an idea. That’s when my 10 years spent learning American History seemed instead trite.

On a visit the school structured, I discovered Europe’s the southern part of history just before borders created it up. Some of the townspeople still talk a Catalan language plus love detailing the region’s ties to Spain just before it grew to become part of France. They ensured Catalan brands were imprinted on indications along with the French ones plus their self-employed spirit was obviously a precursor associated with what I would ultimately encounter when I lastly found a career.

The Spaniards taught all of us how to play ‘Merde’

Open-air clubs had been everywhere in an area where summers are lengthy and winters are moderate. Channon Hodge

The school structured wine plus cheese “meet and greets” for new learners and tour bus trips to Avignon plus Carcassonne. They organized trivia nights in the local British pub, The Shakespeare, plus made sure everybody gathered regarding outdoor view parties to see the French lose out within the World Cup.

The interpersonal part appeared as similarly important to the language lessons. I’d used French within high school, university and even doled out $500 for lessons at New York’s Alliance Francaise . My entrance examination at Odyssea informed me personally that nothing of that hard work put me personally above “advanced-beginner.”

I could solution “Comment allez-vous?” yet I could not have a discussion for more compared to two moments before getting mentally worn out.

Odyssea – Institut Européen de Français – Language schools attract European students who can take long breaks to learn a language. My friends did not feel the pressure to graduate from university in four years and thought nothing of a long break. Picasa 3.0

No worries. These schools have no set term start or end dates. You simply roll in any week at all, get placed with students at your level and “graduate” up if your teacher feels you are ready. That open acceptance helped me make all manner of new friends, including:

Jim — An American film editor determined to pick up a language in between contracts.

Marianna — A vivacious, gorgeous, curly haired Russian Italian who refused to wait in any line ever.

Hannah — An adventurous Canadian who’d eventually convince me to scramble down an off:limits cliff in Marseilles because we’d heard the waters were crystalline blue (they were, and they were freezing).

Felippa — A smiley Swede who shockingly explained that Ikea product names actually have real meanings and who would become my roommate in a much bigger and nicer flat.

A young German couple who’d just had a baby and who were spending their year of parental leave hopping around Europe.

Plus a gaggle of young dance-loving Singaporeans on exchange, a party-hardy group of Italian nuclear scientists sponsored by their company, and a rowdy group of Spaniards.

We’d spent so many days on the beach, we once foolishly tried spending the night on one. We were frozen by midnight and fled home at 4 a.m. Channon Hodge

A bunch of us would spend our afternoons biking out to the beach in a town nearby. I’d found a massive red checkered sheet on our apartment’s clothesline and we’d sprawl out on the sand while everyone turned out offerings of cheese, sliced meats, chips, fruits and baguettes.

The Spaniards had a car, they smoked like a coal factory, and they soon taught us a card game they insisted was called “Merde!” (S–t!)

We sadly mostly fell into speaking the more mutually understood English. Try as we might, French all day was simply exhausting. Eventually, though, I did get the accent down straight. That’s all thanks to a lot of fruit and a questionable pick up line.

Framboise, fraise and frozen juice

After a few weeks, I realized if I wanted to stay in Montpellier for a long time I’d need a job. The euro was nearly double the value of the dollar then and my savings were dwindling fast.

Unfortunately, it was nearly impossible to find a job as unemployment for young people was around 20%. Businesses were loath to get on news part-time employees because once they had you, they were stuck with you because of labor laws.

At this organized social event, we learned how to make crepes and a local favorite – bread with goat cheese, honey and herbs de provence. Events cost extra, and the euro’s value was double the dollar then. Channon Hodge

The Russian Italian convinced me to try working for an Irish bar within town by pretending that my first name, Channon, gave me some Irish cred with the owner. That failed as soon as he realized I was African American.

Instead, he offered me about 15 hours per week making frozen juice at his new Jus Plus store in the mall. It was a new concept in France, then, and I suppose I looked like I could handle a blender.

I easily learned the frozen mixes, mostly based in apple juice, and quickly blended them together before calling out the drink orders to guests.

“FRRREZ!”

“FRRRRAMBWAZE!”

(Fraise = strawberry, framboise = raspberry)

Customers stared back at me dumbfounded and I didn’t know why. My dear coworkers Stella and Charles helped me to realize that a hard American “r” doesn’t really work in French. I quickly learned to make the correct and softer sound using the middle of my tongue and the roof of my mouth. I describe it as a mix between: a soft g, w, and que.

“Fgwquezzeeee”

“Fgwquambwazzee”

It worked! Stella also kindly forced me to speak French. Charles was a musician and he loved to explain all the rights I then had as a worker and all the great ways young people were starting revolutions.

The “mec” taught me something else entirely.

Le mec et la petite amie (the guy and the girlfriend)

I’ve been told French relationships can become serious rather quickly, which is completely at odds with what I’d assumed about French promiscuity. Channon Hodge

French people do indeed drink lots of wine and eat lots of bread and cheese. But they also guzzle down cheap beer and stock up on tinned meats, packaged toasts, bags of processed cookies and cartons of highly processed milk.

I was drinking beer with a group of friends at a café (which is, in fact, a bar), when a guy named Julien walked up to me and asked in English:

“Where are you from?”

“New York,” I said.

“Oh really?” he asked and then added: “I thought you were from paradise.”

Maybe it was the French accent? Maybe it was the tennis instructor body? I was immediately in like.

We had one date. He kept texting me and after a few weeks he referred to me as his “petit amie'” I quickly learned relationships can really form that easily in France.

Julien had lived off chômage (French unemployment) for nearly two yrs and would gasp when I used all his beurre on my baguette. He knew not much more English than he’d used to pick me up, so our relationship was mostly about what you think it was mostly about.

One day he did manage to scrounge some cash for gas and we went out to the beach, swimming out as the waters turned choppy and filled my nose with salt.

My days were all free and clear and sunny, until I suddenly couldn’t breathe.

The French way — No bills, no laws, no worries!

It was completely against the law to scramble down the dangerous cliffs to the water in Marseille, France. Even moms with little children ignored the signage. Picasa three or more.0

I’ll never know if it was all that saltwater, but a 7 days or so after the beach trip my lungs started shrinking. I could barely wheeze. One day it got so bad, I woke up in a panic sinking to the floor beside my bed feeling like my throat had become a red cocktail straw.

When I walked into a doctor’s office, I signed my name on a slip of paper because there was no receptionist, just him. He took a listen to my sad lungs and gave me a prescription for expectorant and a calming agent at the pharmacy. When I asked about the bill, I mentioned my French citizenship, but I admitted I hadn’t worked long enough to obtain a medical card.

“Well, you’re French so you’re not supposed to pay,” he told me, politely letting me go.

The medicine cost me around 15 euros, but over the next several weeks the infected lungs never quite went away. I never spoke again in France without coughing.

The beautiful haze grows hazy

My typical morning started along with café au lait, baguette with cheese, plus French magazines. I lived in four different apartments over the season. My last room cost me €250 per month. Channon Hodge

The weather got cold and crisp and the beach lost its charm. Then my friends began to leave, one by one returning to their home countries. The Spaniards left, then the Canadian, then the Russian Italian. My cheap summer room had to be turned back over to the fall student I’d sublet it from.

Then the strikes started. First the wine growers protested land taxes. Then the metro stopped working for weeks in the name of metro worker’s rights. The strikes caused chaos and brought attention to a cause, but they always ended without much progress.

To truly improve her French, my roommate enrolled in a real university for the fall and she wanted me to join her. But I couldn’t stomach the idea of being a college student again living in a dorm at then 29. (I’ve only realized now, of course, that 29 is still so young.)

I grew tired of never completely understanding anyone and only getting the gist. I hated all the money I’d spent buying tickets for the wrong day, and having packages sent to the wrong destination. I was frustrated that I couldn’t have a real conversation with Julien.

And it was so hard to shout “fgwquambwazzee!” while coughing.

While the news in France was full of les grèves (strikes) and the financial crises, the news in the US was becoming more hopeful. Senator Barack Obama was quickly gaining speed as the nominee for President of the United States. Channon Hodge

At one point I realized I was a lot funnier back in New York. I just didn’t get French humor. I didn’t understand why movies never had a real ending but were instead vaguely unsatisfying. I didn’t get all the constant anger at the government.

Then my coworker Charles started his own revolution in our little shop. He and my British boss screamed at each other over shift changes until he stormed off one day and I lost him, too.

But I still had that return ticket.

Just a tourist again

Jardin du Luxembourg. I spent my days wandering the beautiful parks of Paris and headed home each night to my dear aunt in Villejuif before nightfall hit. Channon Hodge

Late September, I left Montpellier and took the TGV upward to Paris to stay with my aunt for a few weeks before my flight out. As I rode the smooth train north, I gazed out at vineyards whipping by with their grapes hung low to the ground waiting to be picked and crushed.

In the city, every morning my dear aunt made me a bowl of café au lait along with pâté smeared on bread. She sent me out into the city with a thin paper booklet called “Balades a Paris.” I climbed the bright Montmartre hill, learned Notre Dame’s secrets from a volunteer tour guide and bought a classic leather Cassandra bag at the Marche aux puces.

My mom and my brother joined me for my final two weeks and we were dazzled by the marbled figures at the Musee d’Orsay. We loved the thick chocolate at Angelina cafe. We drove down to see the Loire Valley’s castles.

As the date of my return flight drew closer, I realized I was dreading finding a brand new job in New York and starting my life there over again. Moving to France hadn’t been so hard after all. What had been difficult was staying there, building up the real life. That’s the work you have to do wherever you choose to go and wherever you try to stay.

I realized too late that you never pick up a language. It simply drags you along till you’re standing.

For a short time, I had been that girl, dating that French guy, living that French dream, but ultimately I became just another American in Paris and a return ticket took me personally house.