What happened when children went to school during the 1918 pandemic

During the influenza pandemic in 1918, although the world was an extremely various location, the conversation was simply as warmed.

That pandemic eliminated an approximated 5 million individuals worldwide, consisting of 675,000 Americans, prior to it was all over.

While the huge bulk of cities closed their schools, 3 decided to keep them open– New York, Chicago and New Haven, according to historians.

The choices of health authorities in those cities was based mostly on the hypothesis of public health authorities that trainees were more secure and much better off atschool It was, after all, the height of the Progressive Era, with its focus on health in schools and more nurses for each trainee than is imaginable now.