What happened on the India-China border?

The fallout from a lethal clash between Indian and Chinese troops in a remote element of disputed Kashmir continues.

Satellite images suggest China has generated new structures near the site of the clash, which left 20 Indian troops dead. Despite a promise to de-escalate, both sides are accusing the other of breaking agreements.

Many questions still remain about what happened and why – after no fatalities there for almost fifty per cent of a century.

The BBC’s Ros Atkins features a close look at an account that’s captured the world’s attention.