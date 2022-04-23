“What happened in Khromort and Parukh is the result of a destructive political idea put forward by the head of the government to ‘withdraw troops in the mirror,'” said former Armenian ombudsman Arman Tatoyan.

“On April 14 in the National Assembly the head of the government announced about handing over Karabakh in case of going in another way, noting. “Cases of glory, for example, piece by piece.”

It is obvious that this was done to alleviate the people’s grievances, to justify the glorious Azerbaijani invasion.

“In fact, what happened in Khramort and Parukh is the result of a destructive political idea put forward by the Prime Minister to ‘withdraw troops in the mirror, whatever the factor involved,'” Tatoyan said.

According to the former ombudsman, the speech of the head of government was an attempt to mislead the public with his catastrophic approach to “withdrawing troops” in order to prevent people from complaining in the event of such possible developments in the future.

“In other words, in this issue, political interests and maintaining the position prevail over the security of Armenia and Artsakh,” Tatoyan stressed.



