What George P. Bush’s endorsement of Donald Trump tells us about Republican politics

Regardless of who the elder Bushes plan to vote for, there’s little debate that the household that has produced two of the final three Republican presidents does not precisely see eye-to-eye with the present occupant of the White House — and vice versa.

“Oh bye (sic) the way, I appreciate the message from former President Bush, but where was he during Impeachment calling for putting partisanship aside.” @foxandfriends He was nowhere to be present in talking up towards the best Hoax in American historical past!”

The laborious emotions go approach again — as Trump has lengthy used the Bushes picture as the final word insiders to burnish his personal outsider credentials.

“We need another Bush in office about as much as we need Obama to have a 3rd term,” Trump tweeted again in 2013. “No more Bushes!”

As the 2016 marketing campaign ramped up, Trump zeroed in on Jeb Bush, who was briefly thought-about the front-runner within the early days of the race, with relentless assaults on his household legacy.

“The war in Iraq was a big, fat mistake,” Trump said in a debate in February 2016. “They lied. They said there were weapons of mass destruction. There were none.”

The Bush household fought again. “(Trump) doesn’t give many answers to how he would solve problems,” Barbara Bush, the previous first girl and mom of George and Jeb, told CNN in 2016 . “He sort of makes faces and says insulting things. He’s said terrible things about women, terrible things about the military. I don’t understand why people are for him, for that reason.”

Trump, as a result of he’s Trump, by no means apologized for all of the issues he mentioned about Jeb and the Bush household through the main. And the Bushes, whereas they have been quieter about their distaste for Trump, by no means actually backed down both.

So why then would George P. Bush not solely say he plans to vote for Trump but in addition give a decidedly Trump-y quote — “President Trump is the only thing standing between America and socialism” — to a media group? After all, Trump did repeatedly savage his father in deeply private phrases. And Trump retweeted (and then deleted) a tweet that learn “#JebBush has to like the Mexican Illegals because of his wife” through the marketing campaign as effectively. (Jeb Bush’s spouse and George P. Bush’s mom, Columba, is of Mexican descent.)

The reply? Politics, pure and easy.

George P. Bush is in statewide workplace now. (Yes, Land Commissioner is an elected statewide workplace in Texas!) He has his eye on operating for governor sooner or later. While Texas doesn’t time period restrict its governors, Gov. Greg Abbott may have spent eight years in workplace come 2022 and may have his eye on operating for the open Republican presidential nomination in 2024. There’s already a lineup of ambitious Republicans ready and waiting to run if that occurs — or if Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick both retires or decides to run for an open governor’s seat. And Bush very a lot desires to be within the combine for both of these workplaces.

And the straightforward reality — that George P. is aware of — is that there’s NO conceivable path to the Republican nomination for governor or lieutenant governor in Texas as something lower than a vocal Trump supporter and voter. For all his troubles with the broader voters — in Texas and nationally — Trump stays a fully revered determine amongst Texas Republicans, and it’s totally laborious to think about that altering between now and 2022, even when the President comes up quick in his bid for a second time period this November.

It’s additionally not simply that voters would insurgent towards George P. It’s that Trump would relish the prospect — whether or not in workplace or out of workplace — to stay it to the Bush household yet another time by working to maintain George P. from profitable a better statewide workplace. (If you do not assume Trump is vindictive sufficient to do exactly that, let me refer you to, effectively, his total life.) So George P. is doing the one factor he can do to protect his political future: Standing in absolute lockstep with Trump.

In doing so, George P. is backing a person who spent greater than a yr personally attacking his father, mom, uncle and grandfather at each flip.

Ah, politics. Not for the faint of coronary heart. Or abdomen.