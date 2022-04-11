In the opinion of Tigran Abrahamyan, a deputy of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly, the system of public administration of Artsakh needs serious changes in terms of structure and content.

According to him, the mentality and approaches of the post-war period do not correspond to the threats that are not only in our heads, but also show new growth tendencies.

“In general, the main political forces of Artsakh, public groups, active actors have a problem of restarting inside.

Regardless of the policy pursued by the RA authorities of the day, there is a resource to make serious changes Արցախի to change the situation inside Artsakh. In this case, we are not talking about the primary personnel changes that are needed, but about serious revisions in public life, urgent issues, programs envisaged by the state budget.

I repeat, the actors of Artsakh must clearly define inside where we are moving, in what way, by what means / resources.

In the same way, what expectations do they have from Artsakh about the current government of the Republic of Armenia, our compatriots living in Armenia and the Diaspora?

I am inclined to think that there can be big changes in Artsakh if ​​there is a change of government in Armenia, but as a person who imagines Artsakh with a certain depth, I can not see that there is a serious resource in Artsakh, the consolidation and correct direction of Artsakh’s security environment. “It will provide a snatch to improve and ensure a normal life,” Abrahamyan stressed.



