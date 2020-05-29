What Donald Trump’s Minnesota tweet reveals about his moral compass

“I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right. These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”
The second a part of that tweet — starting with “These THUGS” — was flagged by Twitter for “glorifying violence” and hidden in Trump’s feed, the most recent transfer in an ongoing battle between the President and the social media large.
But let’s not lose the forest for the bushes right here. Yes, it is a huge deal that Twitter has put a warning label on a tweet from the President. But the MUCH larger deal is that the President of the United States is, once more, abandoning any kind of moral management in a second of nationwide disaster — selecting as an alternative to inflame and incite relatively than instill calm.
“When somebody talks about thugs ruining a place, it is almost impossible today that they are referring to somebody with blond hair. It is a sly way of saying there go those black people ruining things again. And so anybody who wonders whether thug is becoming the new N-word doesn’t need to. It’s most certainly is.”
Then there may be this line from Trump: “Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” If you do not suppose that could be a direct risk of violence by the President of the United States to the protesters in Minnesota, you merely aren’t paying consideration.
“[It] mirrors language used by a Miami police chief in the late 1960s in the wake of riots. Its use was immediately condemned by a wide array of individuals, from historians to members of rival political campaigns.”
So, yeah.
While Trump has insisted repeatedly that he’s the “least racist person you’ll find anywhere in the world,” his reactions to Charlottesville and Minnesota recommend in any other case.
When confronted with a tough state of affairs, Trump leans on both-sider-ism and previous racial tropes. Rather than no less than making an attempt to offer some kind of moral readability to each these protesting and the police charged with preserving order, Trump blurs the traces much more with incitements and threats.
Can you think about if Trump had merely tweeted one thing like this: “George Floyd’s death cannot be in vain. We must reform the ways in which African Americans are treated by those tasked with protecting them. I don’t condone any violence in the protests caused by Mr. Floyd’s death but I do understand the anger, fear and mistrust that are at the root of them.”
That tweet alone — if Trump had despatched it — would not have ended the protests. Or made the anger and concern and lack of belief disappear. But it may need supplied a pause. A cooling-off interval. A ratcheting down of tensions.
Instead, Trump took his personal can of gasoline and squirted the whole contents onto an already raging fireplace. Because he cannot put the “we” forward of the “me.” Because he cannot see past his personal biases and his personal political calculations. Because he has completely no clue what moral management in a president appears like.