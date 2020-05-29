What Donald Trump’s Minnesota tweet reveals about his moral compass

“I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right. These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

The second a part of that tweet — starting with “These THUGS” — was flagged by Twitter for “glorifying violence” and hidden in Trump’s feed, the most recent transfer in an ongoing battle between the President and the social media large.

But let’s not lose the forest for the bushes right here. Yes, it is a huge deal that Twitter has put a warning label on a tweet from the President. But the MUCH larger deal is that the President of the United States is, once more, abandoning any kind of moral management in a second of nationwide disaster — selecting as an alternative to inflame and incite relatively than instill calm.

Source link