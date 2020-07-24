‘What Does The Chinese Communist Party Have On The Democrats?’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy implicated Nancy Pelosi of promoting Chinese propaganda, honestly questioning what the communist country ‘has on the Democrats.’

McCarthy made the claims throughout an interview keeping in mind that the House Speaker’s usage of the expression “the Trump virus” is promoting China’s message.

“China’s deception has directly led to Americans’ deaths,” the California Republican detailed. “China covered up the truth about the virus. China hoarded personal protective equipment and tried to extort other countries for political leverage. Now, China is trying to hack our vaccines, which will harm our ability to serve the world and solve this problem.”

He included, “China is no friend to the United States, and that fact is clear to everyone except the Democrats.”

I do not understand what the Chinese have on the political leaders in the Democrat Party, however they have a China issue. Why do they decline to hold the Chinese Communist Party responsible? pic.twitter.com/P58Lw6uHhU — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 23, 2020

What Do They Have On Her?

Pelosi utilized the expression ‘Trump virus’ previously today in an interview with the China News Network CNN.

“[The President] acknowledged the errors that he has actually made, by now welcoming mask-wearing, and the acknowledgment this is not a scam, it is a pandemic, that has actually worsened prior to it will improve,” she informed WolfBlitzer “Because of his inaction, and, in fact, clearly, it is the Trump virus.”

Like a robotic set on foolish, she parroted the expression in a look with MSNBC’s Joy Reid Thursday.

“Let me say this president has been the biggest failure practically in the history of our country,” she charged. “A pandemic that is rolling. Trump virus I call it, it’s rolling like a freight train.”

McCarthy fired back.

“Why does the speaker promote their propaganda by trying to blame the president of the United States for the Chinese Communist Party’s lies, even calling the virus the name of our president?” he asked.

“My final question would be: What does the Chinese Communist Party have on the Democrats?” concluded McCarthy. “Why can’t they hold them accountable?”

The Chinese Communist Party’s carelessness triggered the spread of this infection and the Democrats in this House have yet to condemn them. Republicans aren’t going to offer China a pass. https://t.co/EFdrAeceVB — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 21, 2020

Democrats: Make China Great Again

McCarthy is plainly buffooning Pelosi by utilizing her really own accusations versus the President.

Last month, in resolving the as-yet unofficial reports about Russia offering bounties on American soldiers, she stated: “I don’t know what the Russians have on the president, politically, personally, financially, or whatever it is.”

Pelosi isn’t the only popular Democrat to parrot the Chinese Communist Party.

Presumptive Democrat governmental candidate Joe Biden has actually stopped working consistently to hold China responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic and, in reality, has actually parroted their propaganda.

Biden project consultant Ron Klain praised China’s authoritarian federal government for its preliminary action to the infection, declaring the reality that it “built hospitals in two or three days.”