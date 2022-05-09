Home Armenia “What does it matter who is publishing today? Let’s drive this, there... Armenia “What does it matter who is publishing today? Let’s drive this, there will be new elections.” Karen Kovsakants Martirosyan |: Morning By Thomas Delong - May 9, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “What does it matter who is publishing today? Let’s drive this, there will be new elections.” Karen Kovsakants Martirosyan |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Apartment prices have risen in all administrative districts of Yerevan. “People” |: Morning: Armenia Photovoltaic stations are being installed in the border Berd community Morning Armenia Threatening to use violence, he tried to hit the police on the head Morning Recent Posts Elen Khachikyan won first prize in an international music competition Morning: Husband arrested on suspicion of killing 35-year-old woman Morning “Those CPs are already discussing in their narrow circle, ‘Let’s sacrifice Nikol, we will... “People”. Narek Sargsyan will be released under amnesty Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan ․ RA Armed Forces units did not open... Most Popular Mike Tyson Not Charged For The Plane Incident Mike Tyson won't be charged in connection with an incident on an airplane last month, the San Mateo County (California) District Attorney announced Tuesday. "We... Operation Mincemeat: A Short Review Operation Mincemeat looks like a proper British spy drama and for the most part, well, it is. It’s based on the true story of... The struggle for the name continues, there is no despair. “Homeland” A video was published on the Facebook page of the "Homeland" party."The struggle for the name continues, there is no despair. The struggle... The company of the NA Chief of Staff signed 13 contracts with state bodies... In 2022, "Argavand Furniture" LLC, owned by the Chief of Staff of the National Assembly Vahan Naribekyan, signed a total of 13 contracts with... “We are fighting for the homeland, and every price is worth paying for that... Taron Manukyan, the son of Gegham Manukyan, a deputy of the NA "Armenia" faction, has been arrested, lawyer Abgar Poghosyan wrote on his Facebook...