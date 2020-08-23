What does a still-young former BT chief do next?

Coronavirus has actually tossed up some uncommon conferences. But couple of have actually been complete stranger than my experience of talking to former BT employer turned Salesforce sales chief Gavin Patterson, on a video call as he beings in the back of his Audi A8 outside a west London dining establishment.

When we speak, he states he has actually just run out your home half a lots times considering that the coronavirus lockdown. Crucially, this has actually postponed his arrival in the United States, where the Surrey- based executive was because of fly for his brand-new task as chief profits officer for Salesforce inSan Francisco

Mr Patterson, who began the job on August 1, is unfazed. “In effect, it [the pandemic] has been a great leveller for the [executive] team because everybody is dialling in, everybody’s operating on Zoom. The fact that I can’t travel has not really limited our ability to do business.”

The CRO position is an unforeseen next act at the $183bn tech group for Mr Patterson, who at 52 is among the FTSE 100’s more youthful former chief executives. The promos through the software-as-a- company have actually come rapidly after he took a part-time function in 2015 as Emea chair to assist Salesforce unite an advisory panel in the area.

This then ended up being an executive function taking care of the business’s non-US operations, making him part of the little band of …