What do you do when your business disappears overnight?

What do you do when your business disappears over night? That’s what took place to Hyatt CEO Mark Hoplamazian in April, when the pandemic cut the hotel business’s worldwide business by 94%. “A shocking loss of demand,” he stated. “We had never been in anything quite like it.”

Hoplamazian was my visitor today on the podcast Leadership Next (Apple/Spotify). I aspired to talk with him since he’s constantly struck me as a leader with a strong concentrate on Hyatt’s business function, which is rooted in compassion– looking after staff members so in turn they look after hotel visitors. How do you look after staff members when you no longer have the methods to do so?

“There is no question that this has been the most difficult and most challenging period of time I’ve ever experienced, as a person,” he stated. “The business was unrecognizable. The steps we had to take to manage through it were very painful. There was a very human impact that was devastating.”

Yet Hoplamazian stated he has “been so incredibly humbled by the outpouring of appreciation and care that I’ve felt from those who are being impacted…It was incredible testimony to the deep humanity that exists within this company.” He hopes increased compassion might be a wider tradition of the crisis. “Now when individuals ask ‘How are you …

