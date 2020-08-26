What do the Leafs have in prospect Filip Hallander? – TheLeafsNation

We all understood modifications were coming and Kyle Dubas squandered little time getting to work improving the Leafs lineup. On Tuesday, he made his very first relocation of the offseason and delivered Kasperi Kapanen back to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Leafs and Penguins exchanged numerous pieces in the offer however the crucial elements of the trade were Kapanen for Pittsburgh, and the Penguins 2020 preliminary choice together with Swedish prospect Filip Hallander forToronto We’ll have to wait and see what the Leafs choose to do with that choice. Do they utilize it in another trade to include assistance on the blue line or do they keep the choice and contribute to their prospect swimming pool with the 15th choice in what lots of experts have described as a deep draft?

While we aren’t sure what will end up being of that draft choice in the coming weeks, months, and even years, Filip Hallander is more of a recognized amount even at simply twenty years of age. He’s a gamer that the Leafs have kept close tabs on going all the method back to prior to he was chosen by Pittsburgh in the 2nd round of the 2018 draft.

Dubas states Hallander was right at the top of their draft board when they selected in the 2nd round that year. They were wishing to choose him in 2018. — James Mirtle (@mirtle) August 25, 2020

The Leafs wound up picking Sean Durzi, who was consequently moved in the …