What do the Flynn-Kislyak transcripts say?

Flynn made it clear that the “strategic goal” of the U.S.-Russia relationship was stability in the Middle East

Flynn, in the sequence of cellphone calls, made it clear that Russia and the U.S. had a standard curiosity in working towards peace in the Middle East.

“You know the strategic goal is stability in the Middle East … between you and I, and we know this, and you know… and between Moscow and Washington, we will not achieve stability in the Middle East without working with each other against this radical Islamist crowd,” Flynn stated in the Dec. 22, 2016, cellphone name.

Kislyak later tells Flynn in a Dec. 29 cellphone name that Russia has “significant reservations” about the U.S. coverage in the Middle East.

“We wanted to convey to you and through you to the president elect that we had significant reservations about the idea of adopting now the principles for the Middle East that our American colleagues are pushing for. So we are not going to support it — in the quartet or in the security council. And we have conveyed to our American colleagues. So in the spirit of full transparency I was asked to inform you as well,” Kislyak informed Flynn.

“I appreciate very much the, uh, reservations about the current administration’s position in the Middle East. That does not do anybody any good right now, with, I mean you know, ambassador, the situation with Hamas, and the Palestinian situation, I mean, we’ll come up with a solution that’s good for everybody,” Flynn later informed Kislyak

Flynn distanced the upcoming Trump administration from Obama

Flynn appeared to attempt to distance the upcoming Trump administration from impending sanctions in opposition to Russia imposed by the outgoing Obama administration.

“Do not allow this administration to box us in right now!” Flynn informed Kislyak.

“Depending on what actions they take over this current issue of the cyber stuff, you know, what they’re looking like they’re gonna, they’re gonna dismiss some number of Russians out of the country, I understand all that and I understand that, but what I would ask Russia to do is to not- if anything – because I know you have to have some sort of action – to only make it reciprocal. Make it reciprocal. Don’t make it — don’t go any further than you have to. Because I don’t want us to get into something that has to escalate, you know, on a tit-for-tat. You follow me, Ambassador?” stated Flynn.

Kislyak says he understands what Flynn is saying however Flynn would possibly recognize the sentiments which are raging now in Moscow.

Flynn stated: “I very much appreciate it! But I really do not want us to get into the situation where we everybody going back and forth and everybody had to be a tough guy here. We don’t need that right now. We need cool heads to prevail. And we need to be very steady about what we are going to do because we have absolutely a common threat in the Middle East.”

Flynn repeatedly urged Russia solely to react to Obama sanctions on a “reciprocal” foundation, no extra

Kislyak expressed anger to Flynn about sanctions over sure Russian cyber actors for interference in the 2016 election. “Does it mean the United States isn’t willing to work on terrorist threats?” the Russian ambassador requested Flynn.

“Yeah, Yeah.” stated the former nationwide safety adviser.

“Because that’s the people who are exactly fighting the terrorists,” stated Kislyak.

Flynn repeatedly informed the Russian ambassador that reciprocal motion in opposition to the sanctions was an excellent message.

“That is a good message and we’ll understand that message. And then, we know that we’re not going to escalate this thing where we, because if we put out, if we send out 30 guys and you send out 60, you know, or you shut down every embassy … let’s keep this at a level that is uh even-keeled, okay?” stated Flynn.