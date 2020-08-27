What Do Democrats Have to Hide?

In the case of the Democrats, a type of poetic justice was accomplished recently when a virtual convention chose a virtual prospect for what guarantees to be a virtual presidency.

COVID-19 made both significant celebrations go with political conventions that do not put delegates and others at threat with big in-person events, however for Democrats, decreasing the threat of illness likewise indicated decreasing the threat of the general public finding out that there is less than fulfills the eye to Joe Biden and his candidateship.

What was apparent from start to surface was that a pre-recorded, pre-scripted, pre-ordained infomercial offered Democrats the ideal chance to divert the attention of America far from their doddering prospect and their socialist policies into a fawning event of fake feel-good sloganeering and Trump hatred.

What Biden and Democrats Didn’ t Say At the DNC

While the real words spoken at the convention were for the many part snooze-worthy, what was left unsaid resembles the proverbial nine-tenths of an iceberg hiding underneath the water. If and when the USS Biden crashes and sinks, it will be since of all those things Democrats do not desire to speak about, beginning with the reality that 59% of citizens anticipate Kamala Harris to surface out the four-year regard to a presumptive President Biden, if not be the …